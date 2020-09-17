IndyCar's New Nashville Street Circuit Features a 1,660-Foot Bridge Crossing

Country-Western may reign supreme in Nashville, Tennessee, but come 2021 it'll have a challenger to its musical throne. Next August, the sweet sound of Chevrolet- and Honda-powered IndyCars will echo through the streets of Tennessee's cultural heart via the series' first new street circuit race since 2013: the Music City Grand Prix.

Returning to the area for the first time in a decade, IndyCar will again race in Nashville on the weekend of Aug. 6-8 2021—healthy, coronavirus-free society withstanding. Its field of Dallaras will zip past the home of event co-sponsor the Tennessee Titans on their way around a counterclockwise, 11-corner circuit, much of whose 2.17-mile length comes from a two-way sprint across the Cumberland River.

So even though Formula 1 couldn't make an over-water overtaking zone happen with its proposed Miami Grand Prix, the United States will still have a similarly spectacular passing zone to boast of.