NASCAR Racer Says Stock Cars ‘Drive So God-Awful Bad’ They Make Road Courses Fun

This May, NASCAR will race at Circuit of the Americas for the first time, and the twisty Texas track will put the series' humble stock cars (and trucks) through the wringer. Their combination of weight, horsepower, and basic chassis make them cumbersome at all tracks, especially road courses like the Formula 1-worthy COTA. It's there that NASCAR drivers will face both some of the tightest turns on the calendar and one of its cruelest braking zones, with drivers bleeding off some 155 mph at the end of the back straight. And according to Team Penske's Brad Keselowski, tackling sections like these in awkward stock cars is what makes NASCAR's visits to road courses "fun."

"You know, stock cars are quite honestly the worst-driving race vehicle[s] there are, and that's part of what makes these races fun," the Ford Mustang driver told Fox Sports at Tuesday's Goodyear tire test. "[It's] because cars drive so god-awful bad that you have to really, really finesse them around the track, and make something happen of 'em, and that makes a lot of mistakes [sic], because you're right on the limit, and that makes it very easy to make a mistake."