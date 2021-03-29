NASCAR Can’t Catch a Break as Flash Floods Delay Bristol Dirt Race

NASCAR and rain don't get along. America's premiere stock car series won't even touch the track if it's wet out, so when poor weather hit this year's season-opening Daytona 500, NASCAR had no option but to wait six whole hours, dragging tv viewership to an all-time low, according to SportsPro. Looking back, however, it had nothing on NASCAR's attempted return to dirt this weekend, where once again, weather conspired to rain on NASCAR's parade. This time, though, so hard that it postponed racing until Monday.

Weather reportedly first took its toll on Saturday's qualifying heats, initially delaying the Trucks qualifier until the evening after a two-hour dry period according to The Charlotte Observer. But after NASCAR gave the go-ahead, it reportedly reversed its decision after a single lap, with mud kicked up by the trucks' specially made bias-ply tires obscuring drivers' windshields.