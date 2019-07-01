These Are the Sights and Sounds of the 2019 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

At 14,115 feet in elevation, the Pikes Peak summit is only the 39th highest in the United States. That being said, it boasts one unique feature that sets it apart from the rest while earning it a special place in our hearts: you can drive a freaking race car to it. This past weekend marked the 97th running of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, and The Drive was there to witness the intense, dramatic, and downright life-threatening challenge that is racing a car or motorcycle through 12.42 miles of double-apex, off-camber, and decreasing radius turns on the side of a darn mountain. And let's not forget the dozen or so hair-raising hairpins. In total, racers have to negotiate 156 turns to get to the summit.

The sights and sounds we experienced were nothing short of incredible, with a roster of racing machinery more diverse than the dish selection at your local, all-you-can-eat Chinese buffet. Exactly how diverse? There was a vintage VW Beetle with a TDI engine and full aero kit racing on the same course as a Porsche Cayman GT4 and a fully electric motorcycle. Oh, and let's not forget the 400-horsepower Acura MDX Sport Hybrid and 900-horsepower 1949 Ford pickup truck with a rear spoiler the size of Shaquille O'Neal.