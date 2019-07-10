Alan Wilzig's Private Race Track Opens for the Fastest Charity Event of the Year

Wilzig Racing Manor’s annual charity gala was started by two men with one goal: help raise money for local community organizations in need.

Alan Wilzig started the event in 2012 with the asphalt still cooling on his then newly built private race track. With 45 attendees, Wilzig raised $4,500 during the event’s first year. An admirable amount, but his close friend Dan Sperling said he knew they could do better. After he received Wilzig’s blessing, Sperling quickly took over operations for the event, helping to raise $60,000 in the second year for Camp Sundown, a one-of-a-kind local organization that helps individuals diagnosed with Xeroderma Pigmentosum; a very rare skin disorder that makes XP patients highly sensitive to sunlight.

Wilzig faced legal issues during the construction of his race track over local concerns about sound pollution, but he wasn’t alone. “Camp Sundown, because the children come out at night, faced the same sound pollution opposition from the same group of people, because they didn’t want to be woken up by laughing and giggling children running around in the backyard at 3 a.m.,” said Sperling. “Absolutely brutal people.”

Wilzig met with members of Camp Sundown during their mutual legal battles and came to support the organization over the next five years through his annual gala. By 2017, Wilzig and Sperling had helped to raise over $250,000 for Camp Sundown.