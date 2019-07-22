Watch This Race Driver Use the Force to Spinout and Pass a Rival Chevrolet Camaro
Well, how else could he have done it?
In any sort of race, whether it be professional or amateur, you’d take whatever advantage you can get over your opponents that’s within reasonable guidelines and regulations, right? But what if someone has a little help from the supernatural on their side? One racer found out that the Force most definitely exists and not just for Jedi. Details are limited but in a quick run between an undisclosed race car and an F-Body Chevrolet Camaro, the driver with the GoPro running in the back decidedly motions the Camaro ahead to get out of the way for an overtake.
And then, voila! Under a hard braking maneuver into a banked right-hander at the bottom of a hill, the Camaro seems to unexpectedly lose control and spin-out into the distance and off-camera. It definitely seems like the Force was strong with this one.
The status of the Camaro is unknown, but it appears to have been a nice and easy spin-out into the grass with no hard walls or obstacles seen at the location of the turn. It also looks like they weren't traveling too fast, so it’s likely safe to assume the Camaro drove way from the spin-out unharmed.
Needless to say, however, others should keep an eye out for this driver, who has “RSI Motorsports” pasted on his windshield in the form of a decal.
Proud, Master Yoda would be of this race car driver.
- RELATEDDarth Vader Themed Mini Coupe: The Forced Induction Is Strong with This One"Impressive... Most impressive."READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Force is Strong with This Star Wars-Themed Dodge Charger Super BeeEvery era of Star Wars films is represented on this Charger in Texas.READ NOW
- RELATEDDrive Wire: New EPA Proposal Would Curb Amateur RacingREAD NOW
- RELATEDHow the SCCA Handles Drivers Who Purposely Wreck CompetitorsRead the story: There is also information about a topless car wash in there.READ NOW
- RELATEDSCCA Announces Solo Spec Coupe Class for Scion FR-S, Subaru BRZThis is the first time there has been a spec class for autocross competition.READ NOW