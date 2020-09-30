The NASCAR Cup Series Might Run Its First Dirt Race in 50 Years Next Season: Report

Fifty years ago today, NASCAR's top division held its last-ever dirt race, the 1970 Home State 200. Won by Richard Petty, the race sadly marked the moment NASCAR lost touch with its humble, loose-surface roots, which it revisits only once annually at Eldora Speedway, and only in the Trucks Series at that. But in 2021, the Cup series could reportedly race on dirt again, potentially bringing NASCAR full circle—or full oval, if you will.

According to the Bristol Herald Courier, pressure from Fox Sports could mean Bristol Motor Speedway switches its Cup series date in Spring 2021 to a dirt surface. This could reportedly displace the underglow-featuring All-Star Race from Bristol, where it was held this year, to Texas Motor Speedway.

Motorsport.com also seems to have obtained evidence that such a race is coming, along with a road course event at Circuit of The Americas in Texas.