NASCAR Star Richard Petty's Plymouth Superbird and Road Runner to Bring Millions at Auction

If you’re a fan of NASCAR's old school, then Mecum Auctions has a grand opportunity for you to own two pieces of the sport's history—but only if you've got a wad of cash to burn. Set to cross the auction block over the next few days as part of "The Todd Werner Collection" in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania are two of Richard Petty’s own race cars from the early 1970s: a 1970 Plymouth Superbird and 1971 Plymouth Road Runner.

First up is Petty’s original ’70 Superbird, a car built specifically to sway "The King" back to racing cars from Mopar after he opted for a Ford Torino Talladega in 1969. This was also the only year that the Plymouth Superbird was deemed eligible for racing in NASCAR. With a 426 cubic inch Hemi V-8, four-speed manual transmission, and a Dana “8 and ¾” rear end, the Auburn Hills automaker was able to redeem itself when Petty drove this car to score a grand total of 18 wins and 31 top 10 finishes in the 1970 NASCAR season.