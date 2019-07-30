Video Shows NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Punching Rude Fan at Minnesota Dirt Track

NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Tony Stewart is as brazen as they come with fans who'd seemingly die for the hot-blooded Indiana native and haters who probably wish he were dead. Whatever your stance, nobody sits on the fence when it comes to the man affectionately nicknamed "Smoke." One dirt track race-goer who seems to fall in the latter category voiced his opinion Friday night after calling Stewart a handful of not-so-nice names and, by the end of it all, ended up on the receiving end of an understandably angry fist courtesy of the all-star driver.

Stewart, who now races winged sprint cars nearly every weekend along with owning Eldora Speedway and co-owning Stewart-Haas Racing, had just come off a tough heat at Jackson Motorplex in Minnesota. After just one lap, his engine blew and he was forced to retire from the event. While signing autographs for a fan at the track, Stewart was heckled by a man shouting just within earshot to which he replies with a quick middle-finger.

After telling him to "f*ck off," Stewart stared at the nay-sayer who had supposedly hazed him for only racing one lap, as well as having more than enough money to fix his car. The man returned with a loud-and-clear "I've got two of 'em," but by that, we're not sure if he meant two engines or two middle fingers.

It was then that Stewart decided words were no longer cutting it. Fans around him were yelling "Yeah, Tony!" as he went to throw a hefty left at the antagonist, landing one squarely against the side of his head. The impact can be heard on camera, as well as bystanders chanting "F*ck you, b*tch!"