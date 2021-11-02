Holden’s Massive Former Proving Grounds Is up for Sale Once Again

Hidden away in rural Victoria, the top-secret Lang Lang testing site served as the proving grounds for almost every Holden model built from 1958 until the brand was retired in 2020. In the wake of that decision, the expansive facility was sold to Vietnamese automaker VinFast for $36.3 million dollars late last year. However, in a twist of fate, VinFast wants out, and Lang Lang is up for sale once more, reports Automotive News.

Buying an expensive test facility, only to sell it a year later, is what industry experts would consider a bit of an odd move. It comes as VinFast shuts down its Australian operations entirely, something which is becoming a bit of a tradition for automakers Down Under.

VinFast first closed its Port Melbourne engineering facility in May this year, with Lang Lang to be unaffected by the move, as reported by Australian outlet Drive.com.au. However, in a recent statement, the startup disclosed "Due to unexpected situations brought about by COVID-19, we have to relocate our operation back to Vietnam to ensure product development progress. In the long-term future, VinFast still considers Australia as one of its strategic markets.”