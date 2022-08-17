The War Zone
Amazon Can Help Prepare Your Trunk for Any Emergency

Store these items in your vehicle—just in case.

Aug 17, 2022
You can't live your life as though everything is going to go wrong. It does help to be prepared, however. Having the means to deal with trouble might be all it takes to get out of it in an instant. The good news is that you don't need to overhaul your entire car with a Mad Max-inspired survival build to deal with roadside emergencies. Packing your trunk with some of the items from the list below will do just fine. 

  1. Noco Boost Plus GB40 1,000-Amp Jump-Starter for $99 at Amazon
  2. Stanley J5C09 Portable Power Station Jump-Starter for $105.36 at Amazon
  3. First Aid Only 178-Piece Contractor's Kit for $27.89 at Amazon
  4. Markstor Six-Pack LED Flare Emergency Car Kit for $47.19 at Amazon
  5. GearLight LED Flashlight Two-Pack for $18.99 at Amazon
  6. DeWalt 142-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set for $103 at Amazon
  7. Mart Cobra Emergency Blankets Four-Pack for $7.97 at Amazon
  8. Pliosaur Recovery Traction Tracks Boards for $59.99 at Amazon
  9. Fix-A-Flat Aerosol Emergency Tire Repair and Inflator for $8.62 at Amazon
  10. NewMainOne Cable Zip Ties, 500 pieces for $8.27 at Amazon
  11. Franklin Moving Blanket for $4.99 at Harbor Freight
  12. Grip Heavy-Duty Tow Strap for $19.99 at Northern Tool
  13. Tool Solutions 72-Inch Bungee Cords for $9.99 at Northern Tool
  14. SmartStraps Standard Ratchet Tie-Downs for $11.99 at Northern Tool
  15. Grip Kinetic Energy Recovery Rope for $39.99 at Northern Tool

