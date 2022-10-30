Amazon Has Jump Starters and Car Battery Maintainers on Sale Right Now
Battery tenders are essential for storing a car in the winter. And having a jump starter on hand isn’t a bad idea either.
Cold weather is hard on car batteries, and quickly closing-in winter means some of our cars are going into storage while road salt is out. That makes now a good time to grab a battery maintainer to toss on your hibernating classic or pick up a jump starter to keep in your trunk. Even if you don't need it, it can be nice to boost somebody else's car without having to open your own hood and deal with jumper cables.
This DeWalt unit (22% off) is a great resource since it's a jump starter, tire inflator, and portable power station (and comes from a reputable brand) so I might be copping that one myself to toss the trunk of my winter beater. But in my experience, off-brand battery maintainers and chargers work just fine. And a cheap one is absolutely better than nothing if you don't want your stored car's battery to be kaput come springtime. Here are a handful of the more enticing deals I found around Amazon this week.
- Power Top 2/8/15A 12V Smart Battery Charger/Maintainer Fully Automatic with Winter Mode (26% off)
- Avid Power Tire Inflator Air Compressor, 20V Cordless Car Tire Pump with Rechargeable Li-ion Battery, 12V Car Power Adapter, Digital Pressure Gauge, Portable Auto Air Pump (38% off)
- NEXPOW Car Jump Starter, 1500A Peak 12800mAh Battery Starter Q10S (Up to 7.0L Gas and 5.5L Diesel Engine), 12V Auto Battery Booster, Lithium Jump Box with LED Light/USB QC3.0 (51% off)
- AVAPOW Car Jump Starter, 4000A Peak 27800mAh Battery Jump Starter (for All Gas or Up to 10L Diesel), Battery Booster Power Pack, 12V Auto Jump Box with LED Light, USB Quick Charge 3.0 (19% off)
- GOOLOO GP2000 2000 Amp Car Battery Jump Starter for up to 9L Gas and 7L Diesel Engines (46% off)
- AUTOGEN Car Jump Starter 4500A 32000mAh with 12V Socket Portable Battery Charger Booster Pack (34% off)
- TOPDON 2000A Peak Battery Jump Starter (30% off)
- Foxpeed G29 Jump Starter 2500A 21000mAh 12V Car Jump Starter (24% off)
- LOKITHOR JA300 Jump Starter with Air Compressor, 1500Amp 12V Car Battery Booster (38% off)
- SUNPOW 1500A Peak Car Jump Starter (23% off)
If you're looking for brand-name stuff, CTEK and Battery Tender units (the main names in this space) are not on sale right now but I'll link to them if you're less budget-sensitive:
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
