The Drive's Best Deals on Auto, Truck, Motorcycle, Tools, and More from Amazon, Walmart, and RevZilla
Everything you need to get your ride ready for the change in seasons, right here at The Drive.
Alas, Drivers, summer has faded in the rearview, and autumn is here. It's time to start seriously thinking about things like all-season tires, fluids that won't freeze, and wiper blades that won't break.
Our friends at AutoAnything have a slew of great deals and accessories too. Cargo Mats, floor mats, tonneau covers, and more are all on sale, just in time for wet weather.
For you truckers out there, it's "Step-tember" at RealTruck, where you can score great deals on bumper steps, Nerf bars, side steps, and other accessories to get your rig ready for inclement weather. Step out of the mud, knock off those boots, and slide right into your cab!
Check out these amazing deals below on car gear, accessories, and supplies. Tell them The Drive sent you.
Automotive
- Step-Tember! Save Big $$ on Bump Steps, Nerf Bars, and More / RealTruck
- Fahren LED Headlight Bulbs, Various Sizes and Types / 15% Off / Amazon
- 3D Maxpider Kagu Floor Mats / From $28.95 / AutoAnything
- 3 Socket Cigarette Lighter Splitter with LED Voltage Display Dual USB Car Charger / $10.10 / Amazon
- Keepsmile Interior Car LED Lights / $11.04 / Amazon
- TonnoPro TonnoFold Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover / From $249.99 / AutoAnything
- Premium Mini Chamois Cloth for Car 2-pack + Bonus Car Shammy Towel / $11.85 / Amazon
- GSPSCN Tire Inflator 12V Air Compressor Pump 150PSI / $50.88 / Amazon
- Husky Liners WeatherBeater Cargo Liners / From $78.36 / AutoAnything
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- BILT Motorcycle Cover | 40% ($20) Off / $29.99 / RevZilla
- Hotwired 12V Heated Jacket Liner Evo | 20% ($44) Off / $175.99 / RevZilla
- BILT Route Helmet / $69.99 / RevZilla
- Trackside Aluminum Folding Ramp | 25% ($40) Off / $119.99 / RevZilla
Tools / Garage Gear
- SATA 1/2-Inch Drive Quick-Release 72-Tooth Ratchet with Teardrop Head, Full-Polished Chrome Finish / $16.29 / Amazon
- Titan 16037 13-Piece SAE Impact Grade Hex Bit Set/ $6.99 / Amazon
- Muscle Rack 30"W x 12"D x 60"H 5-Shelf Steel Freestanding Shelves / $47.00 / Walmart
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, Bag with 10 in. Orbital Buffer / $199. / Home Depot
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 2-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, Bag and HIGH PERFORMANCE Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah Battery / $99.00 / Home Depot
- RYOBI ONE+ 18V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) Batteries, Charger, Bag with Compact Glue Gun / $189 / Home Depot
- Certified Refurbished Makita. Up to 50% Off / eBay
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- Smith & Wesson M&P SWMP11B 8.9in High Carbon S.S. Folding Knife with 3.8in Tanto Point Blade and Aluminum Handle / $14.40 / Amazon
- Monocrystalline 5W Plus Solar Panel with USB Port / $9.99 / Amazon
- First Aid Only 299 Pieces All-Purpose First Aid Emergency Kit / $9.49 / Amazon
Toys
- Cat Construction Motorized Dump Truck Toy/ $30.16 / Amazon
