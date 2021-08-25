Drive Deals: Amazon Key Brings Secure Delivery When You're Not Home—And A $40 Amazon Credit
Plus great deals on Pirelli and Bridgestone tires from Walmart and much, much more.
Have you tried Amazon Key? With all the package-thieving going on these days, Amazon Prime members can now get safe, secure delivery right inside the garage. Sign up now, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit.
While we surely support the concept of "shop small," the retail giant keeps finding ways to make using Prime harder to deny. Amazon Key is a great example of that. Just add items to your cart, choose “Key Delivery” at checkout, and receive them right in your garage — safe from nosey neighbors, drive-by grabbers, and package hawks.
Best of all, Key is FREE for Amazon Prime members. Not home? No problem! Get your Amazon deliveries while you’re away, and rest easy knowing they are safe inside your garage until you’re free to get them. It even works with Amazon Fresh grocery delivery.
You can even use Amazon Key to select delivery inside a backyard gate or, if you're really trusting, inside your door. For us, the garage sounds like the ideal delivery set-up for when we're not home but hey — you do you.
Use of Key requires use of the myQ Smart Home hub, but that's no problem. If you're already using smart home features, myQ brings them all together in one app. With myQ, you can control not just your lighting, thermostat, alarm, and so on inside the home, but also your garage door, garage camera, garage security lighting — all via the myQ app on your smartphone. How easy is that?
myQ is one of the most advanced smart home apps on the market. It works great not just with Amazon Key and Fresh, but seamlessly integrates with products and services from Alarm.com, Apple® HomeKit™, Google Assistant, Ring, Resideo, Vivint, and more.
So protect your investment with myQ, and protect your packages with Amazon Key. Prime members sign up for free and use the code KEY40, and you'll get a $40 Amazon credit to your account. Do it today, and never lose another package again.
- Get a $40 Amazon Credit with Your First In-Garage Delivery / Promo Code KEY40 / Amazon
- Uproar.car Extended Car Warranty / First month free + 20% off Your Subscription / Average of $350 savings, Applies Automatically
- Pirelli, Bridgestone, and More - Tires On Sale Now / Walmart
- 50% Off Custom Car Covers / CarCovers.com
- K&N Premium Oil Filters On Sale / Starting at $3.01 / Amazon
- Zwipes 934 Microfiber Towel Cleaning Cloths, 24 Pack/ $13.91 / Amazon
- HALO Bolt Compact Portable Car Jump Starter / $64.99 / Amazon
- Ionic Pro Series 4" Nerf Bars / $190 / RealTruck
- Extang Encore Tonneau Covers / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- Armor All Carpet & Rubber 4 Piece Black Floor Mat Set / $27.97 / Auto Barn
- Black Horse Classic Black Grill Guard for Trucks / From $433.54 / RealTruck
- Automotive OBD2 Code Reader / $19.99 / eBay
- Lynx Levelers RV and Vehicle Levelling Blocks - 4 Pack/ $9.08 / Amazon
- FOXWELL NT301 OBD2 Scanner / $66.49 / Amazon
- Baucatlan Portable Car Vacuum Cleaner with 16.4 Ft Cord, 12V/150W/7500PA with Three-Layer HEPA Filter / $29.99 / Amazon
- NEXPOW 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge 3.0 / $69.99 / Amazon
- Vetoos Roadside Emergency Car Kit with Jumper Cables / $39.99 / Amazon
- Vehicle Window Tint Film Install Vinyl Wrap Tool Kit / $18.99 / Amazon
- MotoSport.comLabor Day Sale Event / MotoSport
- Up to 20% Off OEM Motorcycle Replacement Parts / RevZilla
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / RevZilla
- 20% Off Select BILT Off-Road & MX Gear and Apparel / RevZilla
- Arai Defiant-X Helmet / $449.99 / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tail Bag / $36.09 After On-Page Coupon / Amazon
- CRAFTSMAN Mechanics Tools Kit with 3 Drawer Box, 216-Piece / $119 / Amazon
- BOSCH SDMS38 38 pc. Impact Tough Screwdriving Custom Case System Set / $22.99 / Amazon
- Dremel 4300-5/40 High Performance Rotary Tool Kit with LED Light- 5 Attachments & 40 Accessories / $65.54 / Amazon
- Milwaukee 2598-2457 M12 FUEL Hammer Drill & Impact Driver Kit w/ Ratchet / $210 / eBay
- Permasteel Patio Heaters On Sale / Woot
- Milwaukee 2727-21HDP M18 FUEL 16 in. Chainsaw w/ Free Blower Kit / $449 / eBay
- HART 40-Volt Cordless Brushless 20-inch Push Mower Kit, (1) 5.0Ah Lithium-Ion Battery, (1) Battery Charger / $248 / Walmart
- PowerSmart DB2194SR 21" 3-in-1 170cc Gas Self Propelled Lawn Mower / $209 / Walmart
- CRKT Squid Folding Pocket Knife Compact EDC Straight Edge Utility Knife with Stainless Steel Blade and Framelock Handle / $15.75 / Amazon
- Zippo Firefast Bellows/ $20.08 / Amazon
- Camco 51685 White Regular Adirondack Portable Outdoor Folding Side Table / $11.95 / Amazon
- Coleman 765353 Trailhead II Military Style Camping Cot/ $38.82 / Amazon
- Ivation Portable Outdoor Shower / $26.99 / Woot
- 19L Camping Wash Basin Soap Dispenser Sink Faucet Towel Holder Recovery Tank / $78.99 / eBay
- Amazon Basics Welded Outdoor Wire Crate Kennel, Large (102 x 48 x 72 Inches)/ $289.99 / Amazon
- Bundle: WD_BLACK Internal Game Drive - 1TB SN750 SE NVMe SSD with Battlefield 2042 Game Code / $139.99 / Amazon
- LG 32" UltraGear QHD (2560x1440) 165Hz HDR 10 Monitor with FreeSync / $249.00 / Walmart
- F1 2021, Playstation 4 / $44.88 / Walmart
- F1 2021, Xbox One / $44.88 / Walmart
- Anker Nebula Apollo, Wi-Fi Mini Projector, 200 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector, 6W Speaker, Movie Projector, 100 Inch Picture, 4-Hour Video Playtime / $244.99 / Amazon
- Bose Solo Soundbar II, Certified Refurbished / $119.00 / eBay
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ANC Wireless Earbuds (International Model) / $124.99 / Woot
- USB C Charger, Spigen 40W Dual USB C Wall Charger [GaN II] 30W for Each Port, Foldable Fast Charger / $25.49 / Amazon
- Refurbished DJI Mavic Air 2 / $570 After Promo Code PICKCR5 / eBay
