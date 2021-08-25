While we surely support the concept of "shop small," the retail giant keeps finding ways to make using Prime harder to deny. Amazon Key is a great example of that. Just add items to your cart, choose “Key Delivery” at checkout, and receive them right in your garage — safe from nosey neighbors, drive-by grabbers, and package hawks.

Have you tried Amazon Key? With all the package-thieving going on these days, Amazon Prime members can now get safe, secure delivery right inside the garage. Sign up now, and you can get a $40 Amazon credit.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Best of all, Key is FREE for Amazon Prime members. Not home? No problem! Get your Amazon deliveries while you’re away, and rest easy knowing they are safe inside your garage until you’re free to get them. It even works with Amazon Fresh grocery delivery.

You can even use Amazon Key to select delivery inside a backyard gate or, if you're really trusting, inside your door. For us, the garage sounds like the ideal delivery set-up for when we're not home but hey — you do you.

Use of Key requires use of the myQ Smart Home hub, but that's no problem. If you're already using smart home features, myQ brings them all together in one app. With myQ, you can control not just your lighting, thermostat, alarm, and so on inside the home, but also your garage door, garage camera, garage security lighting — all via the myQ app on your smartphone. How easy is that?

myQ is one of the most advanced smart home apps on the market. It works great not just with Amazon Key and Fresh, but seamlessly integrates with products and services from Alarm.com, Apple® HomeKit™, Google Assistant, Ring, Resideo, Vivint, and more.

So protect your investment with myQ, and protect your packages with Amazon Key. Prime members sign up for free and use the code KEY40, and you'll get a $40 Amazon credit to your account. Do it today, and never lose another package again.

