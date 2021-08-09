Monday Deals: Save on Lifts, Jacks, Racks, and More at Home Depot's Automotive Deal of the Day

August is the ideal time to set up your home shop or garage just the way you want it. Agreed—it might be too hot to actually work out there! But right now is the perfect time to get great deals on all the comforts, gadgets, and doohickeys you might need to keep your projects rolling all winter long.

Case in point: Right now—today only, in fact—at Home Depot you can score amazing deals on car and automotive lifts, jacks, tech, and tools. Act now and you can save $200 or more.

Home Depot

Today's Deal of the Day at Home Depot slashes prices on a ton of QuickJack and Black Bull lifts, jacks, and jack stands, in a variety of capacities. Whether you drive a car, a truck, or even a motorcycle, there's a QuickJack lift that's perfect for your home shop or garage. 

There's a huge markdown on Black Bull scissor lifts and trolley floor jacks. You can even save big bucks on Smartech chargers and jump starters. 

Here's a fantastic bargain that's not for the garage, but for the job site: If you need a rack for your pickup, act today and you can save $160 on the Pro-Series 800-lb. Capacity Heavy-Duty Full Size Truck Rack with Adjustable Over-Cab Design. It's perfect for contractors, weekend warriors, and outdoor enthusiasts.

Home Depot

Regularly $619, today this Pro-Series Truck Rack is just $459.

So get over to Home Depot today and get your garage or home shop all dialed in for the long, cold winter ahead. Right now is the time to stock up and save.

And don't forget: You still have time to score some new swag from your favorite automotive website. Pick up The Drive's "Come and Take It" t-shirt before it's too late.

