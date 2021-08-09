Monday Deals: Save on Lifts, Jacks, Racks, and More at Home Depot's Automotive Deal of the Day
It's the perfect time to stock up and dial in your garage or home shop for the long, cold winter ahead.
August is the ideal time to set up your home shop or garage just the way you want it. Agreed—it might be too hot to actually work out there! But right now is the perfect time to get great deals on all the comforts, gadgets, and doohickeys you might need to keep your projects rolling all winter long.
Case in point: Right now—today only, in fact—at Home Depot you can score amazing deals on car and automotive lifts, jacks, tech, and tools. Act now and you can save $200 or more.
Today's Deal of the Day at Home Depot slashes prices on a ton of QuickJack and Black Bull lifts, jacks, and jack stands, in a variety of capacities. Whether you drive a car, a truck, or even a motorcycle, there's a QuickJack lift that's perfect for your home shop or garage.
There's a huge markdown on Black Bull scissor lifts and trolley floor jacks. You can even save big bucks on Smartech chargers and jump starters.
Here's a fantastic bargain that's not for the garage, but for the job site: If you need a rack for your pickup, act today and you can save $160 on the Pro-Series 800-lb. Capacity Heavy-Duty Full Size Truck Rack with Adjustable Over-Cab Design. It's perfect for contractors, weekend warriors, and outdoor enthusiasts.
So get over to Home Depot today and get your garage or home shop all dialed in for the long, cold winter ahead. Right now is the time to stock up and save.
And don't forget: You still have time to score some new swag from your favorite automotive website. Pick up The Drive's "Come and Take It" t-shirt before it's too late.
- The Drive Official "Come and Take It" T-Shirt / $25 / The Drive Store
Automotive / RV
- Tire Clearance and Rollbacks on Bridgestone, Cooper, Goodyear, Achilles, and more / Walmart
- Pirelli All-Season Tires On Sale / Walmart
- Chemical Guys Interior and Exterior Car Cleaners Up To 49% Off / Woot
- Free $40 Gift Card with Purchase Over $400 / Use code FORME40 / Morris 4x4 Center
- EcoNour RV Windshield Sunshade with Storage Pouch RVs, Trucks, Motorhomes / $33.99 / Amazon
- Extang Encore Tonneau Cover / from $956.99 / RealTruck
- Armor All Carpet & Rubber 4 Piece Black Floor Mat Set / $23.97 / Auto Barn
- 15% Off Body Armor Truck and Jeep Tents & Awnings / Morris 4x4 Center
- Baseus 15000Pa 135W High Power Mini Handheld Car Vacuum / $99.99 / Amazon
- Fahren H11/H9/H8 LED Headlight Conversion Kit, 10000 Lumens 6500K Cool White Super Bright, 2-pack / $36.99 / Amazon
- Nilight 60001F-B Led Pods 2PCS 18W 1260LM Flood Led Off Road Lights, 2-Pack / $13.93 / Amazon
Tools / Garage Gear
- Save Hundreds on Select Lifting and Automotive Tools / Home Depot
- BLACK+DECKER Cordless Drill Combo Kit with Case, 6-Tool / $139 / Amazon
- BLACK+DECKER Matrix 6 Tool Combo Kit with Case and Extra 20-Volt Max Extended Run Time Lithium-Ion Battery / $185.22 / Amazon
- DEWALT 20V MAX Li-Ion 1/2 in. Cordless Drill/Driver Kit (1.3 Ah) / $97.99 / eBay
- eufy Security, Wi-Fi Video Doorbell, 2K Resolution Video doorbell Camera, No Monthly Fees, Secure Local Storage, Human Detection, 2-Way Audio / $99.99 After Digital Coupon & Promo Code EUFY8822 / Amazon
- GE Premium Slim LED Light Bar, 18 Inch Under Cabinet Fixture / $19.98 / Amazon
- PowerSmart 21" 3-in-1 Gas Push Lawn Mower 170cc with Steel Deck / $179 / Walmart
Motorcycle Gear & Apparel
- Up to 20% Off OEM Motorcycle Replacement Parts / RevZilla
- Sena 5S Motorcycle Bluetooth Headset Communication System / $221.99 / Amazon
- OEM Motorcycle Parts Now Available at RevZilla with FREE Shipping on $40 or More / RevZilla
- Motorcycle Tires On Sale—Dunlop, Metzeler, Michelin, and More / J&P Cycles
- Dianese Summer Sale 20% Off Select Apparel / RevZilla
- BILT Techno 2.0 Sena Bluetooth Helmet / $239.99 / RevZilla
- Fox Racing DIRTPAW Motocross Gloves / $25.37 / Amazon
- Roland Sands Design Apparel GTFO Ranger Backpack / $119.99 / J&P Cycles
- Nelson-Rigg Compact Waterproof Black Rain Jacket / $24 / J&P Cycles
- Bell Qualifier DLX MIPS Illusion Blue Full Face Helmet / $179.99 / J&P Cycles
Camping / Tactical / Outdoors
- TODOCOPE Premium Whetstone, Sharpening Stone with 2 Side Grit 1000/6000 Knife Sharpening Stone / $16.07 / Amazon
- BLUU Ultralight Packable Foldable Camping Chair / $19.14 After Promo Code 40BLUUCHAIR / Amazon
- Boonie Hat with Neck Cover Sun Flap / $9.99 / eBay
- Up to 20% off TOURIT Coolers / Amazon
- Cuisinart Woodcreek 4-in-1 Bluetooth Pellet Grill / $427 / Walmart
- Contigo Ashland Chill Water Bottle, 20 oz / $10.93 / Amazon
Drones / Action Cameras
- DJI Mavic Mini Combo Drone FlyCam Quadcopter UAV with 2.7K Camera 3-Axis Gimbal GPS 30min Flight Time / $399 / Amazon
- GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle - Includes HERO8 Black Camera, Shorty, Head Strap, 32GB SD Card, and 2 Rechargeable Batteries/ $349.99 / Amazon
Gaming / Simulation
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit -Mario Set - Nintendo Switch / $74.99 / Amazon
- Mario Kart Live Home Circuit -Luigi Set - Nintendo Switch / $74.99 / Amazon
- ANNE PRO 2, 60% Wired/Wireless Mechanical Keyboard (Gateron Brown Switch/Black Case) - Full Keys Programmable - True RGB Backlit / $54.12 / Amazon
- Logitech StreamCam, 1080P HD 60fps Streaming Webcam with USB-C and Built-in Microphone, White / $129.99 / Amazon
Road Tripping / Travel
- adidas Kantan Backpack / $30.50 / Amazon
- Samsonite Bartlett Spinner Luggage / $84.99 After 15% Disount at Checkout / eBay
- Samsonite Lift2 Spinner Luggage / $84.99 After 15% Disount at Checkout / eBay
Fitness / Health
- Campmoy Adjustable Dumbbell 6.6-44 lbs Single Weight Dumbbell with Anti-Slip Metal Handle / $108 / Walmart
- PowerBlock Personal Trainer Adjustable Dumbbell Set / $299.99 / Woot
TV / Streaming / Entertainment
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S7 FE 2021 Android Tablet 12.4” Screen WiFi 64GB S Pen Included + $80 Amazon Credit / $529.99 After Promo Code ZG29G3MTOWXC / Amazon
- Acer Swift 3 13.5" Full HD LED Display Intel Core i7 11th Gen 8GB RAM 512GB SSD / $645 / eBay
- HP Chromebook 11-inch Laptop MediaTek MT8183 4 GB RAM 32 GB eMMC Storage 11.6-inch HD IPS Touchscreen with Chrome OS / $229.99 / Amazon
- All-New Toshiba 50-inch 50C350KU C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, Released 2021 / $369.99 / Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case / $113.99 / Best Buy
-
