Australian Man Uses Seat Belt and Knife to Kill Deadly Snake While Speeding Down the Highway

Imagine driving down a road you've been on hundreds of times and suddenly feeling a tug on your leg. You look down and see a deadly, poisonous snake slithering up your ankle, and its head is striking at the seat between your legs. This scenario happened to a 27-year-old man known only as "Jimmy" in Queensland, Australia, and after police stopped him for speeding, and told them he had an eastern brown snake in his truck and was rushing to the hospital.

According to The Sun, the incident happened on June 15th. Jimmy was traveling on the Dawson Highway at 60 mph, unaware that a venomous eastern brown snake was slithering in his truck's cab. Immediate shock set in when he realized the snake was trying to slither up his leg. The snake's head was elevated and taking strikes at the seat in between his legs.

Snakes are protected under the Wildlife Act 1975 in Australia, making it illegal to kill, but when you find yourself staring down the barrel of a deadly snake taking shots at your groin, well, all bets are off.

Armed with only a seat-belt and a knife, Jimmy had no other option than to kill the brown snake.