Our Favorite Portable Jump Starter is 50% Off Right Now for Prime Day

The NOCO Boost GB40 won the Best Overall award in our portable jump starter shootout. Our man Mike Bumbeck found the GB40 takes "the guesswork out of jump-starting with predictable reliability." Out of five contenders, only the NOCO Boost GB40 won our Best Overall award .

Prime Day is happening now! And one of our favorite portable jump starters is on sale for 50 percent off. You can't afford not to pick it up!

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

Normally priced at $125.95, during Prime Day the NOCO Boost GB40 yours for just $63.30. That's 50 percent off, and a deal you can't pass up.

Prime Day is generally more known for deals on household items and apparel. The pickings on automotive and car deals are notoriously slim. But Amazon seems to be pivoting in this area in 2021, because we've spotted quite a few can't-miss deals on car gear already—and this is one of them.

Today and tomorrow, June 21-22, you can get any of NOCO's portable jump starters and battery chargers on sale.

The GB40 can safely jump start a depleted battery in seconds with a compact yet powerful, 1000-amp portable lithium battery. You get up to 20 jump starts on a single charge. The GB40 is rated for gasoline engines up to 6 liters and diesel engines up to 3 liters.

Best of all, it's way more than just a car jump starter. The Boost Plus GB40 is a portable power bank and LED flashlight, too. So while on the road, you can recharge your smartphone or tablet. Plus, an integrated 100-lumen LED flashlight has seven light modes, including emergency strobe and SOS. So it makes a fantastic EDC for your car.

Safe and easy to use, the NOCO GB40 is protected against bad connections or sparks, so it's extremely user-friendly. It connects to any 12-volt automotive car battery with a mistake-proof design that features spark-proof technology and reverse polarity protection.

Featuring high-discharge lithium technology for safe operation in any climate, it's water-resistant rated at IP65. A rugged, rubberized over-molded casing prevents scratching or marring of surfaces. And the ultra-compact and lightweight design weighs just 2.4 pounds.

Don't get stuck with a dead battery ever again. Buy a NOCO Boost Plus GB40 Portable Jump Starter for every car in your driveway.