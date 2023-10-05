Power Your Next Adventure With Amazon’s Best Portable Generator Deals
Don’t get left in the dark when it comes to these sales.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
You can get by without a generator. I've done it. But once you've experienced an outdoor adventure powered by one, it's hard to go back. They let you stay out in the wilderness for longer and bring more creature comforts along for the ride, whether that means charging your drone for another pass of the surrounding mountains or simply keeping a refrigerator on.
What I didn't appreciate until earlier this year is that a portable generator can also be a lifesaver if you have a power outage. So my advice is not to wait around until you need one. Get a generator today at a heavily discounted price, and have it ready to go.
Electric and Solar Generators
- Jackery Explorer 1000 ($300 coupon)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with two SolarSaga 100-watt solar panels ($350 off coupon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 ($40 off coupon)
- Jackery Solar Generator Explorer 500 with SolarSaga 100-watt solar panel ($200 off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 ($140 off coupon)
- Jackery Explorer 300 Plus ($30 off)
- Anker Solix F2000 Portable Power Station ($200 off plus $450 off coupon)
- Anker 535 Portable Power Station ($50 off plus $100 coupon)
- Anker Solix F1200 Portable Power Station ($300 off plus $200 off coupon)
- Anker 555 Portable Power Station ($100 off coupon)
Gas Generator
- Westinghouse 2,550-watt Lightweight Portable Inverter Generator ($80 off)
- Westinghouse 12,500-watt Dual-Fuel Home Backup Portable Generator ($250 off)
- A-iPower 2,000-watt Portable Inverter Generator ($29 off)
- DuroMax XP13000HX Dual Fuel Portable Generator ($300 off)
- Craftsman 2,500-watt Gas Portable Generator ($95 off)
- Genmax 7,250-watt Portable Inverter Generator ($255 off)