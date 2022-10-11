The Best Prime Early Access Sale Cooler Deals
Premium cooling from name brands for seasonal close-out prices.
Coolers today are better than ever, and it's hard to separate the top-tier brands in terms of performance. Sadly, prices have jumped up as well. If people are willing to pay $500 for a cooler, $100 now seems pretty cheap!
Luckily, fall is a great time to get a deal on a new and improved cooler and the Amazon Prime Day Early Access Sale is providing plenty of opportunities.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
Coolers
- Dometic CFX3 95DZ (20 percent off)
- Dometic CFX3 35-Liter (9 percent off)
- Dometic CFX3 55-Liter (9 percent off)
- Igloo BMX 25-Quart Cooler with Cool Riser Technology (43 percent off)
- Igloo 10-Gallon Sports Cooler (46 percent off)
- Igloo 120-Quart Cooler (27 percent off)
- Coleman 100-Quart 316-Series Wheeled Hard Cooler (15 percent off)
- Coleman 62-Quart 316-Series Wheeled Hard Cooler (20 percent off)
- Coleman 42-Can Ultra Thick Insulation Soft Cooler (51 percent off)
- Coleman 62-Quart Portable Xtreme Cooler (6 percent off)
- Coleman High-Performance Leak-Proof Soft Cooler (10 percent off)
- HydroFlask Day Escape Cooler (30 percent off)
- AmazonCommercial Rotomolded Cooler 45-Quart (33 percent off)
- Arctic Zone 55-Quart Titan Deep Freeze Premium Ice Chest Roto Cooler (20 percent off)
- Arctic Zone 20-Quart Titan Deep Freeze Premium Ice Chest Roto Cooler (20 percent off)
- Sparter Backpack Cooler Insulated Leak Proof 30-Can (51 percent off)
- Snowball 35-Quart Hard Portable Cooler (20 percent off)
- Snowball 25-Quart Hard Portable Cooler (20 percent off)
- Hap Tim 30-Can Leakproof Insulated Backpack Cooler (50 percent off)
- Tourit Backpack Cooler with Double Decks (30 percent off)
- Tourit Cooler Bag 48-Can Insulated Soft Cooler Large Collapsible Cooler Bag (31 percent off)
- Maelstrom Collapsible Soft Cooler Bag Soft Sided Cooler 75-Can (16 percent off)
- RTIC Hard Cooler, 45 qt (24 percent off)
