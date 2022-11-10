Snag a Great Deal on Portable Generators Before Winter Hits
Save some cash on these great battery and gas-powered generators
There's nothing wrong with being prepared. Whether it's those of us in winter climates worried about losing power during the colder months, or the select few planning out chilly snow-ridden overlanding expeditions, there will always be a need for some sort of portable electricity.
Consider this your sign to prepare. Amazon has some smoking hot deals on portable power stations ready to take on whatever need you have to throw at it. From lightweight units capable of being carried off the beaten path, to larger units perfectly sized for your trunk, there's a pick for just about anyone. Need something heartier? Perhaps consider one of the larger gas or dual-fuel generators also on sale right now to ready yourself for these scenarios, just in case you want to go all-out prepper.
Electric Power Stations
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 (18% off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Generator Explorer 240 (33% off)
- Jackery Portable Camping Set (13% off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 (23% off)
- Marbero 88Wh Portable Power Station (30% off)
- PryMAX 330W Portable Power Station (20% off)
- Westinghouse iGen160s 150-watt Portable Power Station and Solar Generator (8% off)
Gas and Dual-Fuel Generators
