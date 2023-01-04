Jackery Portable Generators Have Some Nice Discounts on Amazon Right Now
Portable power can come in clutch on an adventure, at a party, or even just in your home when the power goes out.
Portable power stations, which are effectively high-capacity batteries with outlets designed to give you electricity in the backcountry are great to have in all kinds of scenarios. I use one to power a refrigerator in my Montero on overland trips. They can also be great for gear-charging while camping, or even keep some devices running when you lose power at home. Good ones are not cheap, but there are a few deals to be had from Jackery on Amazon right now.
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 (27% off on Amazon)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station ($150 discount coupon on Amazon)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Pro Portable Power Station ($100 discount coupon on Amazon)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 with one Solar Panel ($100 discount coupon on Amazon)
- Jackery 1000 Pro with two solar panels ($150 discount coupon on Amazon)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 1500 ($200 discount coupon on Amazon)
- Jackery Solar Generator 1000 with two Solar Panels ($250 discount coupon on Amazon)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro with one Solar Panel ($400 discount coupon on Amazon)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
