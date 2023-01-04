Jackery Portable Generators Have Some Nice Discounts on Amazon Right Now

Portable power stations, which are effectively high-capacity batteries with outlets designed to give you electricity in the backcountry are great to have in all kinds of scenarios. I use one to power a refrigerator in my Montero on overland trips. They can also be great for gear-charging while camping, or even keep some devices running when you lose power at home. Good ones are not cheap, but there are a few deals to be had from Jackery on Amazon right now.