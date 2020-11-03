It can be used as a typical power station for your smartphone, laptop, or TV, as well as a backup portable power source for emergency power outages.

Features one AC port, two USB-A ports, and a DC 12-volt port. It can be recharged using USB-C, AC, or solar power.

This portable power station supports a large variety of AC-reliant devices and electronics like TV, blenders, laptops, etc. It contains a standard 12V/10A carport and three 5V/2.4A USB ports.

You first have to charge the power station, but this will allow you to power most of your electronics from one hub. Plus, some power stations are solar powered, so there are a few convenient charging options available. Some of the best portable power stations can charge your RV or camper, so you’ll be able to stay technologically afloat even in the most precarious situations.

When camping, hiking, or road tripping, you should always be prepared. And in today’s digital climate, having a sufficient supply of energy to charge all of your electronics and personal devices is critical. One ultra-convenient tool for mitigating a potential disaster is a simple portable power station. Not quite a generator, these portable power stations are the perfect solution for smaller-scale charging duties.

Not only is it versatile in the items that can be charged, but it’s also versatile in terms of charging. It can be powered through a carport (with a full charge around 16 hours), a typical AC wall outlet (standard full charge time around eight hours), or through a solar option (solar panel not included). Either way, this Jackery Portable Power Station is a safe, effective, and sustainable way of powering all of your electronics without hassle.

We chose the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 as the best overall option. It supports a large variety of AC-reliant devices and electronics like TVs, blenders, laptops, etc. It contains a standard 12V/10A carport and three 5V/2.4A USB ports to charge your smaller devices, while the Jackery’s 110V/500W AC outlet can support any device under 500W.

In terms of raw power, you'll be pressed to find something that will produce more energy than the Westinghouse iGen2500 Super Quiet Portable Inverter Generator. This inverter generator is pretty versatile in that it can be used as a typical power station for your smartphone, laptop, or TV, as well as a backup portable power source for emergency power outages. This device is gas powered and can produce up to 2200 rated watts and 2500 peak watts at less than three percent THD. It features two 120V 20 amp outlets and two standard USB outlets for a variety of electronics.

It should be noted that this product will not support large devices with a power rating of over 100 watts.

The Anker Powerhouse 200 is the perfect portable power station in case of an emergency. This product features one AC port, two USB-A ports, and a DC 12-volt port. It can be recharged using USB-C, AC, or solar power. Weighing just six pounds, it is an ideal option to fit inside your backpack while hiking, camping, fishing, or just enjoying a day at the beach. For its compact size, the Anker portable power station holds a lot of power. When fully charged, this product can charge a laptop over five times, a smartphone over 12 times, and small appliances like mini-fridges for over four hours. You can also charge multiple devices at once without sacrificing charging power or speed.

If you’re only looking for a portable source of power for your smartphone, then try the Hiluckey Outdoor Portable Power Bank with 4 Solar Panels, a high-quality and Eco-friendly alternative. Featuring a built-in 25000mAh Li-polymer battery, this compact power station can charge your smartphone eight to 10 times or your tablet three to four times when fully torqued. It features four foldable high-efficiency solar panels that can generate up to 1A input current under the sunlight — four to six times faster than the other solar chargers. It also comes with a micro USB cable to charge it the traditional way.

In terms of convenience and performance, you’re not going to find anything better than this portable solar panel.

If you prefer solar power, you’re going to need a solar panel that can hook up to your power station. In this case, we’d suggest the Renogy 100W 12V Monocrystalline Off Grid Portable Foldable 2pcs 50W Solar Panel. This 100W solar panel is super useful, even in low light settings. It can generate around a sustainable 500 watts an hour per day, although it could provide more power if it’s not used as long. The Renogy solar panel is also quite durable—it features an adjustable corrosion-resistant aluminum stand, heavy-duty handle and latches, and a heavy-duty protective case that stores the solar panel when folded up.

The EcoFlow portable power station weighs 30 pounds and can easily be carried via the dual handle system. This product can be charged to 80 percent in one hour and fully charged in 1.6 hours. A solar panel can fully charge it within four hours.

If you're looking for a heavy-duty power station, the EcoFlow Delta 1300 is an ideal option. This powerful product can charge laptops or small lights all day, a freezer for up to 20 hours, or a high-heat appliance for up to an hour. It can power up to 13 devices simultaneously and features six AC, four USB-A, and two USB-C output ports. It can also be powered via solar power, but solar cells are not included and need to be purchased separately.

The Paxcess portable power station can be recharged via your vehicle with a 12-volt DC car charger (included), a wall outlet with the included 110-volt wall charger, or a 100-watt solar panel, which is not included. This product contains an LED flashlight with two separate lighting modes: warm eye protection reading light and SOS mode. The intelligent LCD screen will let you know exactly how much charge is remaining on your power station.

The Paxcess Portable Power Station is an extremely powerful charging station. This product can recharge a smartphone 27 times, a tablet 11.5 times, and a floodlight 56 times when it’s fully charged. This portable power station is equipped with an AC output, three 3.0 USB ports, one USB-C port, a 12-volt DC port, two DC 12V/5A ports, and one DC 12V/10A port. It even features a wireless charging function for smartphones.

All of our reviews are based on market research, expert input, or practical experience with most products we include. This way, we offer genuine, accurate guides to help you find the best picks.

Benefits of Portable Power Stations

Charge all your electronics with one device: The best portable power stations can charge all of your electronics as well as multiple devices simultaneously. You won't have to worry again about losing power while camping, hiking, fishing, and more.

Most portable power stations are compact and lightweight. They can easily be packed away in your vehicle, RV, or trailer to bring with you on long trips.

Most portable power stations are compact and lightweight. They can easily be packed away in your vehicle, RV, or trailer to bring with you on long trips. Fully rechargeable: Portable power stations are completely rechargeable via any outlet, car adapter, or cigarette socket lighter. Just make sure you can charge at your campsite or that you have a sufficient charge before heading out on an overnight trip.

Types of Portable Power Stations

Standard

Most portable power stations can be charged via any standard wall outlet. Once fully charged, it will provide enough power to operate most of your electronics and personal devices within your RV, trailer, or at your campsite. Some can even be charged via a car adapter or through your vehicle’s cigarette lighter socket.

Solar-Powered

Portable power stations are available with an eco-friendly, solar-powered option. Solar panels can generate enough power to charge your power station’s lithium battery. Many solar-powered models also come with a standard cord to charge your station the traditional way if needed. If you opt for a solar-powered option, make sure to purchase a solar panel to connect to your power station. Most are sold separately.

Gas-Powered

Gas-powered portable power stations are an extremely convenient option if you are heading out on long hiking, camping, backpacking, or fishing trips. They allow you to charge your electronics and personal devices, even in the most remote settings. One disadvantage of gas-powered power stations is that they are often quite loud while in use and not as environmentally-conscious as comparable models.

Top Brands

Jackery

Founded by a former Apple battery engineer in Silicon Valley in 2012, Jackery is now one of the industry’s leaders in portable electronic power. In addition to portable power stations, the company sells solar panels and portable chargers.

Suaoki

The company was founded in 2015, specifically for consumers who wanted to charge their devices anywhere and anytime. Suaoki is an innovator of eco-friendly charging solutions, committed to connecting people while working for a sustainable future. The company sells a variety of power stations, vehicle accessories, and solar panels.

Westinghouse

Westinghouse originally started as an air brake company in 1869. Since that time, it has become one of the proven world leaders in technology, electronics, smart appliances, and more. In addition to portable power stations, the company also produces lawn and garden accessories, and high-quality pressure washers.

Portable Power Station Pricing

Under $300: If you can find a portable power station in this price range, you are getting an excellent value purchase. These are typical of the standard variety.

$300 to $500: Products in this price range can charge multiple electronics and devices at once. These power stations often come with a solar-power option.

Over $500: While priced at a premium, portable power stations in this price range are extremely durable and long-lasting. They are often of the gas-powered variety.

Key Features

Lightweight

Portability is perhaps the most important feature of this product, so that you can take it with you on the go. While these power stations may be lightweight, they can provide enough power to charge your electronics and personal devices on long camping, hiking, and fishing trips, and while participating in many other outdoor activities.

Quiet

If you are using your portable power station on an overnight camping trip, it is important that your purchase is not too loud. Most battery and solar-powered stations are extremely quiet. They will not keep you up at night or force you to shout to your friends and family over a campfire.

Safe

Safety features are critical when considering which portable power station is best for your needs. Battery and solar-powered stations are the safest options because they produce no toxic fumes. They can safely be used inside within your vehicle, tent, or RV, without having to worry about carbon monoxide gas.

Other Considerations

Charging capacity: Purchasing a portable power station with enough power and efficiency to safely charge all of your electronics and personal devices is very important. Ensure that your station can hold enough of a charge to power all of your devices if you are planning any long, overnight camping trips.

Maintenance: Most portable power stations require little to no maintenance. It is important to consider a reliable, trustworthy company when making your purchase. The majority of these stations are for casual, light use and not for powering major electronics. If you purchase a more heavy-duty, gas-powered model, regular filter and spark plug changes may be necessary.

Warranty: The type of warranty included with your power station is an important consideration. Some companies offer full refunds or exchanges if you are not completely satisfied with your purchase, while others may offer no warranty or limited warranty. Make sure to read the fine print to see what type of warranty is included before making your purchase.

