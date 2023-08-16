DeWalt’s Power Tools Are Back on Sale and Discounted Heavily
It’s that time of the summer—cash in on deep discounts today.
Heads-up, dear readership: DeWalt tools, batteries, combos, and accessories are on sale. They are fairly regularly, but it's important to call it out every time as the brand is renowned for good performance and overall quality. If you're looking to refresh, expand, or start your toolbox, you can't go wrong.
Check out this tailor-made list of some of the deepest deals on the net.
- DEWALT 20V MAX Battery, 6 Ah, 2-Pack, Fully Charged in Under 90 Minutes (DCB206-2) ($126 off)
- DEWALT FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX* Battery, 9.0-Ah (DCB609) ($73 off)
- DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2), Dewalt Yellow ($80 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver, Power Tool Combo Kit with 2 Batteries and Charger, Yellow/Black (DCK240C2) ($80 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cut Off Tool, 3 in 1, Brushless, Power Through Difficult Materials, Connected LED Work Light, Bare Tool Only (DCS438B) ($66 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Tire Inflator, Compact and Portable, Automatic Shut Off, LED Light, Bare Tool Only (DCC020IB) ($55 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Impact Driver, Brushless, 1/4", 3-Speed, Bare Tool Only (DCF845B), Yellow, Black ($52 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Hand Vacuum, Cordless, For Wet or Dry Surfaces, 1/2-Gallon Tank, Washable Filter, Portable, Bare Tool Only (DCV517B), Black ($60 off)
- DEWALT FLEXVOLT ADVANTAGE 20V MAX* Angle Grinder, Paddle Switch, 4-1/2-Inch to 5-Inch, Tool Only (DCG416B) ($14 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX XR Jig Saw, 3,200 Blade Speed, Cordless, Brushless Motor, LED Light, Bare Tool Only (DCS334B) ($95 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX* Starter Kit with POWERSTACK™ Compact Battery and Charger (DCBP034C) ($121 off)
- DEWALT XTREME 12V MAX* Reciprocating Saw, One-Handed, Cordless, Tool Only (DCS312B) ($82 off)
- DEWALT 20V Vacuum, Cordless Handheld Vacuum, HEPA, Battery Not Included (DCV501HB), Yellow ($30 off)
- DEWALT DXAEJ14 Digital Portable Power Station Jump Starter 1400 Peak Amp Battery Booster, 120 PSI Digital Air Compressor, 3.1A USB Ports, Battery Clamps ($35 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Cordless Impact Wrench, 1/2" Hog Ring, Includes LED Work Light and Belt Clip, Bare Tool Only (DCF891B) ($95 off)
- DEWALT 20V MAX Pruning Shears Garden Tool, Cordless, Bare Tool Only (DCPR320B) ($15 off)
