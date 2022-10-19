Get on These Excellent DeWalt Deals From Amazon
In need of an oscillating, three-speed tool kit? We got you.
Nothing makes you feel more powerful and in charge of your own destiny than some good tools, both of the power and hand variety. To someone with a hammer, everything looks like a nail, and to someone with a bit of intel on some very excellent DeWalt deals currently going on, everything looks like a project on the home stretch to completion. That someone is you. Check out these deals while they're hot.
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Tool Kit, 3-Speed (36 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Battery, Premium 6.0Ah Double Pack (33 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Blower for Jobsite, Compact, Tool Only (9 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (24 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Impact Wrench Kit, Brushless, High Torque, Detent Pin Anvil, 1/2-Inch, Cordless (24 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Jig Saw, Tool Only (DCS331B), Yellow (26 percent off)
- DeWalt 12-Volt/20-Volt Max Work Light, LED, Compact, Tool Only (21 percent off)
- DeWalt DW2701 #8 Drill Flip Drive Complete Unit, Yellow (31 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Impact Driver, Brushless, 3-Speed, 1/4-Inch, Tool Only (34 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max Jobsite Fan, Tool Only (55 percent off)
- DeWalt DCP580B 20-Volt Max Brushless Planer (11 percent off)
- DeWalt 20-Volt Max XR Oscillating Multi-Tool, Variable Speed, Tool Only (30 percent off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Hank found some great garage heaters to keep those fingies warm during the coming winter months
- Peter Nelson drove the 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid
- Nico DeMattia drove the 2023 Toyota Highlander Turbo
- Aaron Cole served up some excellent food for thought