Save Over 50% On Selected RevZilla Products, And More Unmissable Deals
Find everything and more you need in The Drive's Daily Deals post!
The week of giving is upon us, and if you haven't gotten your presents already, this will be a week of scrambling from retailer to retailer. We're here to lighten the load and make the process as smooth as possible, which is why we've been looking through every nook and cranny of the internet to find the best deals on offer. You're sure to find something on this list that automotive enthusiasts care about. And, if you've been good, why not treat yourself too?
Among the most notable deals today: Some affordable gadgets to keep your car clean, some serious motorcycle gear discounts at RevZilla and a sweet deal on a Ryobi cordless drill. Let's go.
Autos
Winter is by far the most difficult time of the year to keep your pride and joy clean, especially the interior. Dirty snow, mud, and grit from the roads are tracked in and out of your car each day, waging war on your upholstery. The Yantu Car Vacuum is on sale for just $17.49 at Amazon with a digital coupon and promo code '9B9L4HTS', saving you $32.50 and your vehicle's interior.
Motorcycles
For many motorcyclists, winter is a tough time. Bad weather makes riding difficult or even impossible, which leads to a lot of sitting around and dreaming of what it'll be like to get back on two wheels. RevZilla has a general holiday sale across a wide selection of motorcycle gear and accessories, with savings of over 50% on selected products. So, when the sun comes back, the evenings get longer, and motorcyclists come out to play, you'll be ready.
Tools
For many of The Drive's readers, the holiday season is spent under the chassis or hood of some sort of vehicle. Whether you're finally finishing off the 1969 Dodge Charger project car or just making a few tweaks to your daily for the bad weather, you need to have the correct tools on hand. Right now there's a One Plus 18V Cordless Combo Kit (3-Tool) with (1) 1.5 Ah Battery and Charger on sale in Home Depot for just $89, saving you $118.94. So, not having the best tools for the job won't be an excuse this winter.
Superior Pump 91012 12 Volt Utility Pump for $47.67 at Amazon
Craftsman Two-stage Self-propelled Gas Snow Blower for $849 at Lowes
Hyper Tough 67 Piece Screwdriver Set for $6 at Walmart
Hyper Tough 33pc Gift Set for $6 at Walmart
Vastar Home Repair Tool Kit for $35.99 at Amazon
40% off Freelicht 2 Pack LED Garage Lights with digital coupon at Amazon
DeWalt 100pc Flextorq Set for $14.98 at Lowes
Hyper Tough 54 Piece1/4 inch and 3/8 inch Drive Socket Set for $6 at Walmart
Home Improvement
Google Nest Thermostat for $99.98 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba i4 (4192) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $199.99 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum for $249.99 at Amazon
Introducing Blink Video Doorbell for $34.99 at Amazon
Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for $109.99 at Amazon
Power / Charging
Gooloo 600W Portable Power Station for $499.99 at Amazon
Personal Audio
Roland Digital Go Piano for $279.99 at Adorama Music
Alesis Talent 61-Key Portable Keyboard with Built-In Speakers for $49 at Walmart
Razer USB Streaming Microphone for $29.99 at Woot
Harman Kardon FLY Active Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Wireless Headphones for $59.99
JBL LIVE 500BT Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Built-in Microphone for $39.95 on eBay
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $139.99 at Amazon
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Crkt Minimalist Cleaver EDC Knife for $19.87 at Amazon
Gerber Curve Multi-Tool for $9.99 at Amazon
Coleman 8-Person Tent for Camping for $95.34 at Amazon
ReadyWise Hunting Food 3 Day Bucket for $27.88 at Walmart
Coleman Gas Camping Grill/Stove for $77.60 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Amazfit Bip S Fitness Smartwatch for $39.99 at Amazon
Amazon Halo Band for $59.99 at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
RCA 58" 4K UHD LED 2160p Roku Smart TV for $379.99 at Target
Onn 58" 4K UHD (2160P) LED Roku Smart TV for $478 at Walmart
Sony X85J 65 Inch TV for $898 at Amazon
Onn FHD Streaming Device for $14.88 at Walmart
Roku Express 4K+ 2021 for $24 at Amazon
Gaming / Kids' Gear
Arrma 1/10 Typhon 4X4 V3 MEGA 550 Brushed Buggy RC Truck for $204.99 at Amazon
Riders Republic Xbox Series X|S for $29.83 at Amazon
Lego Speed Champions Chevrolet Corvette C8.R Race Car and 1968 Chevrolet Corvette 76903 Building Kit for $23.99 at Amazon
Nerf Rival Curve Shot for $5.99 at Amazon
General Sale
