Save Over 50% On Selected RevZilla Products, And More Unmissable Deals

The week of giving is upon us, and if you haven't gotten your presents already, this will be a week of scrambling from retailer to retailer. We're here to lighten the load and make the process as smooth as possible, which is why we've been looking through every nook and cranny of the internet to find the best deals on offer. You're sure to find something on this list that automotive enthusiasts care about. And, if you've been good, why not treat yourself too? Among the most notable deals today: Some affordable gadgets to keep your car clean, some serious motorcycle gear discounts at RevZilla and a sweet deal on a Ryobi cordless drill. Let's go. Autos

Amazon.com Yantu Car Vacuum

Winter is by far the most difficult time of the year to keep your pride and joy clean, especially the interior. Dirty snow, mud, and grit from the roads are tracked in and out of your car each day, waging war on your upholstery. The Yantu Car Vacuum is on sale for just $17.49 at Amazon with a digital coupon and promo code '9B9L4HTS', saving you $32.50 and your vehicle's interior. Motorcycles

RevZilla.com Shoei and HJC motorcycle helmets from RevZilla

For many motorcyclists, winter is a tough time. Bad weather makes riding difficult or even impossible, which leads to a lot of sitting around and dreaming of what it'll be like to get back on two wheels. RevZilla has a general holiday sale across a wide selection of motorcycle gear and accessories, with savings of over 50% on selected products. So, when the sun comes back, the evenings get longer, and motorcyclists come out to play, you'll be ready. Tools