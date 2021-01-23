Your Ears Are Right: Country Music Is Singing Way More About Trucks Now

If you're not content to let a British site speak on our own homegrown repetition, consider this recent deep-dive from viral-mashup maker Smith. Smith took the lyrics from every Billboard Country Top 30 song from 2014 through 2019—471 songs in total—to see just how often the stereotypically common words for "truck," "girl," "beer" and "jeans" showed up. You can pick through his data here.

While the most-used single word in Smith's survey beyond the usual essentials of speech was the sorta-filler word "yeah," Smith dug deeper into the stereotypical categories. Each trope had a list of reference words, such as "pickup," "Chevy," "Tacoma," and "tailgate" for the "truck" category.

Smith found the word "truck" in 46 of the 471 Top 30 songs surveyed—just under 10% of the entire list. However, his deep-dive into just the hits showed that the use of truck- and truck-adjacent words decreased every year from 2014 to 2018, with a bit of a revival revival of truckin' terms in 2019. This does seem to track with the height of the bro-country era, however, which really hit its stride in the middle of the last decade.

To wit, those same Top 30 songs included 32 mentions of the word "car." Many country fans love a good truck, but let's be honest, driving anything in general is good, too. (Especially if it's far, far away from an angry Taylor Swift.)

More Fun With Data

Gathering this much data on truck references in country songs also enabled Money.co.uk to dive into some other amusing stats, such as who references trucks the most and which songs were the most truck-heavy.