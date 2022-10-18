These Garage Heater Deals Will Keep You Working This Winter
A good heater is an essential part of every winter project.
You’d better set that garage up with a proper heater if you plan on making any real progress on your winter project, as thoughts of cold tools and numb fingertips are sure to keep you on the couch. And you’ll be spending yet another summer telling everyone about how great your car will be the next year. Yeah, it’s a scary thought. I’ve already rounded up the best deals on garage heaters to put that fear behind you. Take a look.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Mr. Heater Big Maxx 50,000 BTU Natural Gas Unit Heater (20 percent off at Amazon)
- Heat Storm 1,500 Watt Wifi Infrared Heater (6 percent off at Amazon)
- Ken Brown 7,500 Watt Digital Fan Forced Ceiling Mount Heater (15 percent off at Amazon)
- Dura Heat 5,000 WattElectric Forced Air Heater (5 percent off at Amazon)
- Dyna-Glo 30,000 BTU Liquid Propane Wall Heater (8 percent off at Amazon)
- ProCom 360 Degree 42,000 BTU Tank-Top Propane Heater (12 percent off at Amazon)
- Mr. Heater 170,000 BTU Portable Propane Forced Air Heater (17 percent off at Northern Tool)
- Mr. Heater 400,000 BTU Portable Propane Forced Air Heater (8 percent off at Northern Tool)
- Mr. Heater 25,000 BTU Liquid Propane Convection Heater (29 percent off at Northern Tool)
- Mr. Heater 60,000 BTU HeatStar Propane Heater (20 percent off at Northern Tool)
- Mr. Heater 30,000 BTU Tank-Top Propane Heater(22 percent off at Northern Tool)
- Buddy FLEX 11,000 BTU Portable Propane Heater (20 percent off at Northern Tool)
