Amazon’s Having a Wild DeWalt Sale Right Now
Having more tools is always better.
DeWalt is one of the key names in the tool game—for good reason. For decades, the tool company has provided reliable tools for pros and the DIY crowd. I've even owned a host of them over the years. They are expensive, however, which makes this truly massive sale Amazon is having that much better. Right now, everything from mechanic's tool sets to power tools are on sale, but we're not sure how long it'll last. So, hurry and get yours today.
Power Tools
- 20-Volt Max XR Drill, Impact Combo Kit (15 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Compact Drill/Driver Kit (41 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max LED Work Light (53 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil (39 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR 3/4-Inch Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Pin Anvil (15 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Angle Grinder Tool (27 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Battery, Premium 6.0-Ah Double Pack (33 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0 Ah (63 percent off)
- 20-Volt Max Battery, Compact 1.5 Ah (70 percent off)
Hand Tools
- Mechanics Tool Set, Quarter-, 3/8-, and Half-Inch Drive, SAE/Metric, 205 pieces (50 percent off)
- Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, Quarter- and 3/8-Inch Drive, SAE, 108 pieces (53 percent off)
- Mechanics Tool Set, 192 pieces (59 percent off)
- Black Chrome 184-piece Mechanics Tool Set (6 percent off)
- 50-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (32 percent off)
- Impact Socket Set, 23 pieces, 3/8-Inch Drive, Metric/SAE (46 percent off)
- Concealer Clear Anti-Fog Dual-Mold Safety Goggle (20 percent off)
- Hearing Protection, Black/Yellow (25 percent off)
