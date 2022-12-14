Amazon’s Amazing DeWalt Sale Is Back Just in Time for the Holidays
It just might be the last chance to get the perfect tool gift in time.
With Christmas lurking just around the corner, we're all losing sleep. No, not due to excitement, but we're all terrified by the idea of not finding the perfect gift. For those of you seeking the perfect gift for the handy type, you just got a way out. Amazon's currently running an insane sale on way too many DeWalt tools for you not to blow them off their feet. I won't waste any more of your time talking about it, though. Peep the list below for the deal you've been waiting for.
- 20V MAX 10-Tool Cordless Power Tool Set with 2 Batteries and Charger (40% off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Impact Driver Kit (38% off)
- 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit (37% off)
- 20V MAX Orbital Sander and Oscillating Tool 2-Tool Set with 5ah Battery and Charger (17% off)
- 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit (41% off)
- 20V MAX XR Oscillating Tool Kit (28% off)
- 20V MAX Jig Saw, Tool Only (28% off)
- 20V MAX Random Orbit Sander Kit (44% off)
- 12-Inch Miter Saw, 15-Amp, Single Bevel, Compound (38% off)
- 20V Max XR Cordless Router, Brushless, Tool Only (25% off)
- 20V MAX Jobsite Fan, Tool Only (31% off)
- 9 Gallon DXV09PZ New Version Poly Wet/Dry Vac (12% off)
- 20V MAX XR Battery, Lithium Ion, 5.0Ah (59% off)
- 20V Max XR 20V Battery, 5.0-Ah, 2-Pack (41% off)
- 20V MAX Battery Pack, 3.0-Ah, 2-Pack (48% off)
- FLEXVOLT 20V/60V MAX Batteries, 9.0-Ah, 2-Pack (7% off)
- 20V MAX LED Work Light, Hand Held, Tool Only (65% off)
- 18V to 20V Battery Adapter Kit (49% off)
- 20V MAX DCF911B 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench,Tool Only (12% off)
- 20V MAX XR Brushless High Torque 1/2-Inch Impact Wrench (11% off)
- 108-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (57% off)
- 142-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (14% off)
- 204-Piece Mechanics Tool Set (53% off)
- 100-Piece Screwdriver Bit Set / Drill Bit Set (30% off)
- 40-Piece Impact Ready FlexTorq Screwdriver Bit Set (45% off)
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
More From The Drive
- Here’s what you should buy the gearhead in your life this Holiday season
- Yes, hotrod chainsaws do exist and they’re glorious
- Here’s your gift guide to a dog lover’s heart this year
- Now’s the perfect time to add a surplus Toyota Mega Cruiser to your fleet
- You can put your hitch to work breaking tire beads