Get Ready to Celebrate With MotoSport’s July 4 Sale
Gear up now. Tear it up later.
On July 4 we celebrate the declaration of our nation's independence, which is a great excuse to get out and soar like an eagle behind or atop a screaming engine. Coming from the guy who’s spent every Independence Day turning wrenches rather than burning rubber, it’s worth making sure your affairs are in order before then. MotoSport.com is here to help you bust out the two-wheeler for a glorious ride under the fireworks with its Fourth of July sale.
From now until the July 4, you can save up to 65 percent on plenty of gear, parts, and apparel. Even if you just need some odds and ends, check it out. There are great deals on oil change kits, tires, and brake parts you don’t want to miss.
If you’re trying to button up a new build before the big day, you really need to take a look. Clutch packs, pistons, chain and sprocket combos, and plastic kits can all be found at a discount. You stand to save on pretty much anything you’d be able to slam together between now and the Fourth.
Scroll through the list below for more savings at MotorSport.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Save 20 percent on Bel-Ray Total Performance lubricants
- Receive a free BikeMaster Charger with the purchase of a TruGel battery
- Save 20 percent on all Galfer brake products
- Up to 50 percent off Troy Lee Designs gear
- Up to 50 percent off Seven Gear
- Free tubes with Artrax tire purchase
- Free tubes with select Michelin Starcross tire combos
- FMF Powerbomb goggles with mirrored lens (save 30 percent)
- FMF Youth Powercore goggles with mirrored lens (save 30 percent)
- Fox Racing 2021 V1 Helmet (save 20 percent)
- Fox Racing 2021 Youth V1 Helmet (save 20 percent)
- Up to 20 percent off Fox Racing 2022 Vue Roll-Off Goggles
- Thor 2022 Sector Combo (save 17 percent)
- Thor 2022 Youth Sector Combo (save 16 percent)
- Up to 24 percent off Mika Metals chain and sprocket kits
- Up to 17 percent off Acerbis full plastic kits
- Up to 15 percent off Wiseco clutch pack kits
- Up to 18 percent off Wiseco Pro-Lite piston kit
- FilGuard Lucas Oil Change Kit (Save 23 percent)
- Up to 15 percent off Two Brothers M-2 Black Series Slip-On Exhaust
