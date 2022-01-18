Save $180 on 2-Way Remote Start System at Best Buy (and More Unmissable Deals)
The new fiscal year has started, holidays are over, and people are back to work. Although you've got less time to look out for the deals that matter to you, you've got The Drive's Commerce team, and we're going to take care of that job for you. There's something on sale at practically all price points in today's post, and we've paid particular attention to products that'll keep you protected from the harsh wintry weather and deals that'll help you start as you mean to go on in terms of DIY projects.
Among the most notable deals today: something to get your vehicle defrosted before you leave the house, a jacket that'll keep motorcyclists dry and warm all winter long, and a deal that'll get your power tool collection up and running without breaking the bank.
Cold, wintry weather makes early morning starts even more difficult. Before you start your journey, you've got windows to defrost, and before you can get comfortable, you'll need to get your interior up to a cozy temperature. The Compustar 2-Way Remote Start System takes the hassle out of hitting the road on frosty mornings and is on sale now for just $269.99 at Best Buy, saving you $180. This system can start your car remotely from up to 3,000-feet away, ensuring the windows are defrosted and the interior temperature is toasty before you start your commute.
Winter makes it more difficult for car drivers, but for motorcyclists, it can make your commute almost unbearable. Without the right gear, you could reach your destination soaked through and freezing - not how you want to start your day. The Alpinestars Valparaiso v3 Drystar Jacket is on sale at Revzilla for just $399.95, saving you $100. This model features a removable waterproof Drystar destination rain liner and a removable long-sleeve thermal liner. Included in the sale are CE Level-2 elbow and shoulder impact protectors.
The new year is here, and if you've been thinking about getting more hands-on with DIY projects around your house, we've got the deal for you. The Skil Pwr Core 12 Brushless 6-Tool Combo Kit is on sale for just $199 on Amazon, saving you $190. Included in the kit are a compact drill driver, circular saw, hex right angle impact driver, oscillating multitool, compact inflator, and an area light. All the tools are cordless, and two 12-volt batteries are included in the sale.
Moto
Nelson Rigg Commuter Backpack for $79.99 at Revzilla
Home/Garage
Milwaukee Shockwave Assorted 1-inch Drill and Driver Bit Set Steel 95 pc for $19.99 at Ace Hardware
Ryobi 2000-PSI 1.2 GPM Cold Water Electric Pressure Washer for $88.99 at Direct Tools Outlet
Vevor Drain Cleaner Machine Electric Drain Auger for $241.99 at Walmart
Worx WX523 20V Power Share WORXSAW 3-3/8-Inch Cordless Compact Circular Saw for $77.59 at Amazon
Ryobi One Plus Cordless 3-Tool Hobby Kit with Compact Glue Gun, Soldering Iron, Rotary Tool, 1.5 Ah Battery, and Charger for $119 at Home Depot
Making / Creative / Photo
Wacom Intuos Wireless Graphics Drawing Tablet (medium) for $99.95 at Amazon
Wacom Intuos Wireless Graphics Drawing Tablet (small) for $49.95 at Amazon
Power / Charging
Skil Pwr Core 12 Brushless 6-Tool Combo Kit for $199 at Amazon
CyberPower Battery Backup Systems from $39.99 at Woot
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Ontario Knife Company 8667 Rat-5, Plain Edge with Black Nylon Sheath for $66.77 at Amazon
Ka-Bar USSF Space-Sar Steel Clip Point Blade for $54.98 at SMKW
Koolatron Electric Cooler and Warmer for $75.24 at Amazon
Amazon Commercial Rotomolded Coolers, 45 Quart Towable for $225.99 at Amazon
Frabill Flow Troll Bait Container for $6.44 at Amazon
Planto 56 Qt. Sportsman Trunk Black for $15.98 at Home Depot
Televisions / Streaming Devices
Sony X85J 65-Inch TV for $798 at Amazon
VIZIO 58-Inch V-Series 4K UHD LED HDR SmartTV for $448 at Amazon
RCA 150-Inch 1080P LED/LCD Portable Projector for $55 at Walmart
Personal Audio
New Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) for $139.99 at Amazon
Audio-Technica AT2005USB Microphone with ATH-M20X Headphones for $49.99 at Focus Camera
Toys / Kid Gear
Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway 8-Foot Track Set for $87.33 at Amazon
Carrera RC Nintendo Mario Kart 2.4 GHz Radio Remote Control Toy Car Vehicle - Mario Quad for $39.99 at Amazon
Playskool Heroes Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Road Rescue Team Trailer 4-Pack for $37.70 at Amazon
Gaming
Razer Kishi Controller for iPhone and Hammerhead True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Mobile for $99 at Amazon
