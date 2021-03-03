'Snowbi Wan Kenobi' and 'Plow Bunyan': Minnesota Has Some Great Names for Its Plow Truck Fleet

Just about everything winter-related is terrible, if you ask me—the bitter cold air, the early sunset and, most of all, the snow. However, there's a silly winter tradition that seems to be spreading across the world and has finally made its way to the United States: naming snow plows. Minnesota is the latest state to hop on the trend after it launched a contest in December for people to name eight of the DOT's plow trucks. And as you probably guessed, the internet decided to have some fun by submitting a ton of ridiculous names.

via MDOT

A total of 50 submissions were selected and listed on the MDOT website for consideration where the choices received 122,435 unique votes. Several fan favorites came out on top—Plowy McPlowFace (a take on the infamously-named Boaty McBoatFace) was the winner on more than half of all virtual ballots and earned itself a place on the Metro District plow truck. The other seven winners were Ope, Just Gonna Plow Right Past Ya; Duck Duck Orange Truck; Plow Bunyan; Snowbi Wan Kenobi; F. Salt Fitzgerald; Darth Blader; and The Truck Formerly Known as Plow. There were some excellent choices buried under the snow, however. Blizzard Wizard, Edward Blizzardhands, and Tator Tot Hotdish might not have gotten enough votes to have their names slapped on the back of a plow truck, but they're good enough to plow their way into my heart. You can check out the full list of plow names on the MDOT website.

data via MDOT