Converting Old Jet Skis Into Motorbikes Is a Mobility Trend We Can Get Behind

TikTok seems to be humanity's best attempt yet to realize the infinite monkey theorem. Its hundreds of millions of users churn out a seemingly endless supply of video content, much of it ranging from unintelligible to downright awful. But the theorem dictates one monkey must eventually hammer out the works of Shakespeare, and at last, more than four years since launch, TikTok has produced its magnum opus. It's a bizarre video of a dude riding a jetski on dry land, whose creation was inspired by others like it, including one regularly ridden on one of the country's most famous roads.

The land-borne jetski made a cameo in a video uploaded by TikTok user @deestemplexoxo, where she films her husband's reaction to breaking the news of a misadventure in her Nissan Murano. The reaction itself isn't much to write home about and on these merits, the video probably would've gone nowhere. That is, if the poster's husband hadn't pulled up on his "scootski"—a jetski-bodied scooter.