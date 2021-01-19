Mom of the Year Films Kid’s Stupid and Dangerous Sleeping Tesla Driver Stunt for TikTok

Tesla's marketing of its Autopilot advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) has led many to misunderstand its capabilities and often overestimate them, sometimes with serious consequences. One individual seemingly begging for such consequences is this aspiring social media personality who had his mom film him pretending to sleep at the wheel of a Tesla Model 3 for TikTok.

The incriminating video was initially posted to TikTok in November by user @premium_hubz, whose linked Instagram account identifies him as one Johnathon Cox. He subsequently uploaded a longer cut of the video to YouTube, one wherein he loads bedspreads and camera equipment into a 2020 Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus that he claims to be his own, with his mother accompanying him to record. Once on the highway, Cox activates Autopilot and wraps a weighted band around the steering wheel to prevent the system from disengaging. From there, he has his mother film him with his eyes closed and the car moving at highway speeds with traffic passing by.