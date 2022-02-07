Three for Two at Amazon and More Unmissable Deals From Target, Walmart, and Best Buy
The Drive's Monday Deals post is here, and it's one to check out thoroughly. The commerce team has found plenty of deals to help keep you warm and protected as temperatures remain low across many parts of the country, and this post features some particularly good general sales, like three for the price of two offerings from Amazon.
For those die-hard auto nerds out there, anyone who's thinking of bulking up their automotive book collection, or getting a selection of racing games, will definitely want to check this post out. And among the most notable deals today: something to keep an extra eye on the road, gear that'll make a motorcyclist feel like they're sitting by a stove, and gloves that'll keep you working on your vehicle all winter long.
In terms of hazardous driving conditions, many drivers still aren't out of the woods. I know The Drive's readership are great drivers, but we have to share the roads, and if you're dealing with snow, ice, or heavy rain, your chances of being involved in an accident rise. The Xigetrail Dual Dash Cam Front 4K and Rear 1080P is on sale now at Amazon for just $93.49, saving you 22%. The 170-degree front camera and 140-degree ensure you'll have nearly 360-degrees of coverage, and any nighttime incidents will be caught as well, thanks to the super night vision feature.
The only feeling that's worse than being wet on a motorcycle is being cold and wet. If your jacket doesn't cut it or you're sick of layering up and down each time you ride, we've got you covered as there's 20% off the entire HotWired brand at RevZilla right now. Anyone who's been thinking of getting some heated gear should know that this is one of the best opportunities you'll have for a while and the products on offer today will keep you cozy from your neck to the balls of your feet.
If you're anything like the team here at The Drive, there's a good chance you'll be working on your pride and joy, whether it's a frosty 30-degrees outside or you're struggling through a sweltering 90-degree day. Most people's thermometers sit closer to 30-degrees than 90 right now, so it'd be wise to pick up the Ironclad Kong Cold Condition Waterproof Oil and Gas Safety Impact Gloves for just $26.72 at Amazon, saving you $13.27. These gloves are waterproof but remain breathable, and the polyester lining should keep you well insulated as you start this year's project or finally get around to finishing last year's.
Automotive
Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Foaming Car Wash Soap with Chemical Guys Chenille Premium Scratch-Free Microfiber Wash Mitt for $11.87 at Amazon
3M Headlight Restoration Kit (2-Pack) for $25.27 at Amazon
Yantu Car Vacuum for $19.99 at Amazon [Promo Code FZSW3X8M]
Tools
Prorun Gas Chainsaw 37-cc 2-Cycle 14-inches for $99.99 at Lowes
Starrett Bi-Metal Unique Unified Shank Dual Cut Wood Cutting Jig Saw Blade for $5.70 at Amazon
DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, 20-Volt MAX XR 4.0 Ah Battery and 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ah Battery for $156 at Home Depot
Lexicon Tamper Proof Torx Bit Set 13-piece for $7.97 at Amazon
Black+Decker 6-in-1 Multibit Screwdriver for $8.19 at Amazon
Home / Garage
Costway 1500W Infrared Patio Heater for $89.99 at Walmart
Gerber Gear 31-000345N EAB Lite Pocket Knife for $10.39 at Amazon
Civivi McKenna Front Flipper Knife for $48 at Civivi
MacSports WPP-100 Utility Wagon for $128.71 at Amazon
Civivi Elementum Button Lock Knife Black G-10 (3.5" Black) for $49.99 at BladeHQ
Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) + Echo Auto for $64.98 at Amazon
Power / Charging
Dynex - 2.4A USB Wall Outlet (2-Pack) for $19.99 at Best Buy
Making / Creative / Photo
PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC Flash Memory Card for $53.99 at Amazon
PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Card 3-Pack for $14.79 at Amazon
Seagate 2TB One Touch USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive for $49.99 at B&H
General Sales
Get three for the price of two on Video Games, Books, Movies, Board Games, More at Amazon
Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Video Games, Books, Movies, Board Games, More at Target
Sam's Club Membership + $45 Gift Card for $45 at Samsclub
Fitness / Health
Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $700.99 at Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell for $99.99 at Amazon
Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for $179.50 at Amazon
Garmin vivofit jr. 2, Kids Fitness/Activity Tracker for $49.99 at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $349.99 at Target
2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) for 169.99 at Amazon
Fire TV Cube for $69.99 at Amazon
Video Projector,Xiaomi Mijia Laser projection TV Ultra Short Laser Display ALPD 150-Inch for $1,099.99 at Amazon
Insignia 32-inch F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV for $159.99 at Amazon
Personal Audio
Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 at Woot
Pyle Pair 10-inch Flush Mount in-Wall in-Ceiling 2-Way Speaker System for $84.59 at Amazon
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99.99 at Amazon
Apple AirPods Max for $449.99 at Amazon
JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $49.95 at Amazon
Toys / Kid Gear
Up to 30% off Hasbro Games, Play-Doh and more at Amazon
LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler for $40 at Amazon
Fisher-Price Little People Serve It Up Food Truck, Push-Along Musical Toy Vehicle with Figures for $9.71 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]
Hot Wheels Mario Kart Vehicle 4-Pack for$15.97 at Amazon
Marvel Mayhem Card Game for $11.99 at Amazon
Gaming
Colors Live - Nintendo Switch for $39.99 at Amazon
Cruis'n Blast - Nintendo Switch for $24.99 at Best Buy
Overcooked! All You Can Eat - Nintendo Switch for $24.99 at Amazon
HyperX Cloud Wired Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4/5 for $29.99 at Target
