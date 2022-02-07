Three for Two at Amazon and More Unmissable Deals From Target, Walmart, and Best Buy

Find everything you need in The Drive's Deals post!

By Robert Bacon
Amazon

The Drive's Monday Deals post is here, and it's one to check out thoroughly. The commerce team has found plenty of deals to help keep you warm and protected as temperatures remain low across many parts of the country, and this post features some particularly good general sales, like three for the price of two offerings from Amazon

For those die-hard auto nerds out there, anyone who's thinking of bulking up their automotive book collection, or getting a selection of racing games, will definitely want to check this post out. And among the most notable deals today: something to keep an extra eye on the road, gear that'll make a motorcyclist feel like they're sitting by a stove, and gloves that'll keep you working on your vehicle all winter long.

eDealinfo.com

Xigetrail Dual Dash Cam Front 4K and Rear 1080P

In terms of hazardous driving conditions, many drivers still aren't out of the woods. I know The Drive's readership are great drivers, but we have to share the roads, and if you're dealing with snow, ice, or heavy rain, your chances of being involved in an accident rise. The Xigetrail Dual Dash Cam Front 4K and Rear 1080P is on sale now at Amazon for just $93.49, saving you 22%. The 170-degree front camera and 140-degree ensure you'll have nearly 360-degrees of coverage, and any nighttime incidents will be caught as well, thanks to the super night vision feature. 

CycleWorld.com

HotWired Heated Jacket and Pants

The only feeling that's worse than being wet on a motorcycle is being cold and wet. If your jacket doesn't cut it or you're sick of layering up and down each time you ride, we've got you covered as there's 20% off the entire HotWired brand at RevZilla right now. Anyone who's been thinking of getting some heated gear should know that this is one of the best opportunities you'll have for a while and the products on offer today will keep you cozy from your neck to the balls of your feet.

Amazon.com

Ironclad Kong Cold Condition Waterproof Oil and Gas Safety Impact Gloves

If you're anything like the team here at The Drive, there's a good chance you'll be working on your pride and joy, whether it's a frosty 30-degrees outside or you're struggling through a sweltering 90-degree day. Most people's thermometers sit closer to 30-degrees than 90 right now, so it'd be wise to pick up the Ironclad Kong Cold Condition Waterproof Oil and Gas Safety Impact Gloves for just $26.72 at Amazon, saving you $13.27. These gloves are waterproof but remain breathable, and the polyester lining should keep you well insulated as you start this year's project or finally get around to finishing last year's.

Automotive

Chemical Guys Mr. Pink Foaming Car Wash Soap with Chemical Guys Chenille Premium Scratch-Free Microfiber Wash Mitt for $11.87 at Amazon

3M Headlight Restoration Kit (2-Pack) for $25.27 at Amazon

Yantu Car Vacuum for $19.99 at Amazon [Promo Code FZSW3X8M]

Tools

Prorun Gas Chainsaw 37-cc 2-Cycle 14-inches for $99.99 at Lowes

Starrett Bi-Metal Unique Unified Shank Dual Cut Wood Cutting Jig Saw Blade for $5.70 at Amazon

DeWalt 20-Volt MAX XR Premium Lithium-Ion 6.0 Ah Battery, 20-Volt MAX XR 4.0 Ah Battery and 20-Volt MAX 2.0 Ah Battery for $156 at Home Depot

Lexicon Tamper Proof Torx Bit Set 13-piece for $7.97 at Amazon

Black+Decker 6-in-1 Multibit Screwdriver for $8.19 at Amazon

Home / Garage

Costway 1500W Infrared Patio Heater for $89.99 at Walmart

Gerber Gear 31-000345N EAB Lite Pocket Knife for $10.39 at Amazon

Civivi McKenna Front Flipper Knife for $48 at Civivi

MacSports WPP-100 Utility Wagon for $128.71 at Amazon

Civivi Elementum Button Lock Knife Black G-10 (3.5" Black) for $49.99 at BladeHQ

Echo Dot with Clock (4th Gen) + Echo Auto for $64.98 at Amazon

Power / Charging

Dynex - 2.4A USB Wall Outlet (2-Pack) for $19.99 at Best Buy

Making / Creative / Photo

PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC Flash Memory Card for $53.99 at Amazon

PNY 32GB Elite Class 10 U1 microSDHC Flash Memory Card 3-Pack for $14.79 at Amazon

Seagate 2TB One Touch USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Hard Drive for $49.99 at B&H

General Sales

Get three for the price of two on Video Games, Books, Movies, Board Games, More at Amazon

Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Video Games, Books, Movies, Board Games, More at Target

Sam's Club Membership + $45 Gift Card for $45 at Samsclub

Fitness / Health

Echelon Smart Connect Fitness Bike for $700.99 at Amazon

Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell for $99.99 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch for $179.50 at Amazon

Garmin vivofit jr. 2, Kids Fitness/Activity Tracker for $49.99 at Amazon

Televisions / Streaming Devices

TCL 55" Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $349.99 at Target

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) for 169.99 at Amazon

Fire TV Cube for $69.99 at Amazon

Video Projector,Xiaomi Mijia Laser projection TV Ultra Short Laser Display ALPD 150-Inch for $1,099.99 at Amazon

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series Smart Full HD 1080p Fire TV for $159.99 at Amazon

Personal Audio

Yamaha Audio ATS-2090 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $159.99 at Woot

Pyle Pair 10-inch Flush Mount in-Wall in-Ceiling 2-Way Speaker System for $84.59 at Amazon

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) for $99.99 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max for $449.99 at Amazon

JBL Tune 125TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $49.95 at Amazon

Toys / Kid Gear

Up to 30% off Hasbro Games, Play-Doh and more at Amazon

LEGO Technic Jeep Wrangler for $40 at Amazon

Fisher-Price Little People Serve It Up Food Truck, Push-Along Musical Toy Vehicle with Figures for $9.71 at Amazon [Clip Digital Coupon]

Hot Wheels Mario Kart Vehicle 4-Pack for$15.97 at Amazon

Marvel Mayhem Card Game for $11.99 at Amazon

Gaming

Colors Live - Nintendo Switch for $39.99 at Amazon

Cruis'n Blast - Nintendo Switch for $24.99 at Best Buy

Overcooked! All You Can Eat - Nintendo Switch for $24.99 at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Wired Gaming Headset for PlayStation 4/5 for $29.99 at Target

