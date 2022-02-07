Three for Two at Amazon and More Unmissable Deals From Target, Walmart, and Best Buy

The Drive's Monday Deals post is here, and it's one to check out thoroughly. The commerce team has found plenty of deals to help keep you warm and protected as temperatures remain low across many parts of the country, and this post features some particularly good general sales, like three for the price of two offerings from Amazon. For those die-hard auto nerds out there, anyone who's thinking of bulking up their automotive book collection, or getting a selection of racing games, will definitely want to check this post out. And among the most notable deals today: something to keep an extra eye on the road, gear that'll make a motorcyclist feel like they're sitting by a stove, and gloves that'll keep you working on your vehicle all winter long.

eDealinfo.com Xigetrail Dual Dash Cam Front 4K and Rear 1080P

In terms of hazardous driving conditions, many drivers still aren't out of the woods. I know The Drive's readership are great drivers, but we have to share the roads, and if you're dealing with snow, ice, or heavy rain, your chances of being involved in an accident rise. The Xigetrail Dual Dash Cam Front 4K and Rear 1080P is on sale now at Amazon for just $93.49, saving you 22%. The 170-degree front camera and 140-degree ensure you'll have nearly 360-degrees of coverage, and any nighttime incidents will be caught as well, thanks to the super night vision feature.

CycleWorld.com HotWired Heated Jacket and Pants

The only feeling that's worse than being wet on a motorcycle is being cold and wet. If your jacket doesn't cut it or you're sick of layering up and down each time you ride, we've got you covered as there's 20% off the entire HotWired brand at RevZilla right now. Anyone who's been thinking of getting some heated gear should know that this is one of the best opportunities you'll have for a while and the products on offer today will keep you cozy from your neck to the balls of your feet.