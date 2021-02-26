Suzuki's Chairman Just Retired at 91 Years Old

Suzuki Motor Corporation chairman Osamu Suzuki announced today that he will retire in June at the downright youthful age of 91, reports Reuters. His son Toshihiro Suzuki, who already serves as Suzuki's president and CEO, will then take over as chairman and guide the company through the upcoming shift to electric cars.

Osamu Suzuki "only" served in leadership roles at the company for over four decades. Suzuki has been in the family as long as it's existed, as it was founded by the grandfather of Osamu's wife. Osamu joined the company in 1958, took over as president in 1978 and has held the position of chairman since 2000. He stepped down from the role of CEO in 2016 to take responsibility for Suzuki's use of inaccurate road testing methods for vehicle fuel mileage, but remained as the company's chairman.