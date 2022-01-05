Get Moving With Savings on Makita Power Tools From eBay and More

Santa can be a money-hungry thug, so we can all appreciate deals now more than ever. 

By Hank O'Hop
Makita Subcompact
Makita

New years mean you've got some resolutions to get going on. Whether that's finally finishing your neglected project car, organizing your garage/home-away-from-home, fixing a leaky pipe, or get into work working for the first time, it's time to put the fork down and get to work. The only problem is that the holidays beat the snot out of you and took all of the lunch money you could have used to propel yourself to those goals. Well, you've stumbled into the realm of The Drive's deals page and we just might have found the sales you need now more than ever. 

Let's get you going on your New Year's resolutions. 

Makita

Maybe your goal is to get moving on that winter project? Sure, it might be another couple of months until the sun returns but 74 days (who says we're counting?) is a lot shorter than it sounds. What you can get sooner is if you head over to eBay, you can scoop up a certified refurbished Makita Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless Combo Kit that features the drill and impact you need to blast through whatever stands in your way for just $144.99. And yes, the batteries and charger are included. 

Bosch Router
Amazon

BOSCH 1617EVS 2.25 HP Electronic Fixed-Base Router

As much as we all love working on cars, it's easy to get burnt out after wrestling one rusty bolt and want to try your hand at something else. Woodworking seems to be a very popular hobby for many gearheads to take a crack at when that happens, this is especially true for managing editor Jonathon Klein who built himself a kitchen table and two desks. But in order to go full Ron Swanson, you need the right tools for the job, and while chisels and handsaws are great, what you want are some power tools and it just so happens that Amazon is letting the BOSCH 1617EVS 2.25 HP Electronic Fixed-Base Router fly for just $129.99. 

Hangover Clearance Sale
RevZilla

RevZilla Hangover Clearance Sale

Not everyone needs to work, though. Some of you just need to give your inventory a refresh. No problem as you moto nuts can rejoice as RevZilla is bringing the new year in right. The Hangover Clearance Sale is packed with killer deals on jackets, helmets, covers, and pretty much anything else you'll need on two wheels. And don't worry, nobody is going to poke fun at you car folks who pick out some sweet boots to make themselves feel a little tougher. 

All right, that's about as much of your time that I'm going to take up. These are just a fraction of the deals we uncovered, though. Take a look at the list below for even more sales you can take advantage of: 

Automotive

Link your Advance Auto Parts Speed Perks and Shell Fuel Rewards to Earn 25¢/gal Discount on Your Next Fill Up

Husky 20 ft. Vehicle Recovery Strap-59924 - The Home Depot for $8.97 at Home Depot

Rexing V1P Max Real 4K UHD Dual-Channel Front and Rear Wi-Fi Dash Camera Black V1P-MAX-BBY for $189.99 at Best Buy

RevZilla Holiday Hangover Clearance Sale

MotoSport.com Warehouse Clearance Sale + Free Shipping on Any Order with Code 

Tools / Home Improvement

Hyper Tough 4 Piece Locking Pliers for $10.00 at Walmart

Digital Caliper, MOOCK 0-6 inches Caliper Measuring Tool, Electronic Digital Micrometer Vernier Caliper Digital Calipers with Stainless Steel, IP54 Waterproof, Inch Millimeter Fractions Conversion for $12.99 at Amazon [Promo Code BY6D6PRP]

BOSCH 1617EVS 2.25 HP Electronic Fixed-Base Router for $129.99 at Amazon

Makita Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless Combo Kit CX200RB-R Certified Refurbished for $144.99 at eBay

Sporting Goods / Outdoors

Ozark Trail Unisex 90L Packable All-Weather Duffel Bag for Travel, Stadium Blue for $19.96 at Walmart

Ozark Trail 90 ltr Backpacking Backpack, Green for $19.96 at Walmart

Ozark Trail Steel Folding Hammock Chair with Padded Seat, Adult for $39.88 at Walmart

Kizer Vanguard Begleiter - Folding Knife for $49.99 at Bladehq

Cold Steel Black Talon II Folding Knife with Tri-Ad Lock and Pocket Clip, Serrated, 4.0" for $85.11 at Amazon

Fitness / Health

Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Mountain Bike, 26in MTB, Black for $398.00 at Walmart

Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Woman's Cruiser Bike, 26" Wheels, Turquoise for $398.00 at Walmart

Bowflex 5.1S Adjustable & Stowable Bench for $249.00 at Amazon

GYMB Long Resistance Bands for $14.39 at Amazon [Promo Code 10H1K6LR]

Save Up to 23% Cellucor Energy Drinks and Powders at Amazon

Up to 30% off Plant-based nutrition from Garden of Life and more at Amazon

Televisions / Streaming Devices

VIZIO 75-Inch P-Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, 4K 120Hz Gaming, Variable Refresh Rate, P75Q9-J01 for $1499.77 at Amazon

Tech

PNY 64GB Duo Link USB 3.1 Type-C OTG Flash Drive for Android Devices and Computers External Mobile Storage P-FD64GOTGSLTC-GE for $12.99 at Best Buy

Lexar JumpDrive TwistTurn2 256GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive, Black (LJDTT2-256ABNABK)for $23.99 at Amazon

Wearable Tech / Personal Audio

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular for $629.00 at Amazon

LG TONE Free FN5W - Wireless Charging True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Meridian Sound, Noise Reduction with a close fit, Dual Microphone for Work/Home Office, iPhone and Android Compatible, Black for $71.99 at Amazon

