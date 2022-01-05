Get Moving With Savings on Makita Power Tools From eBay and More
Santa can be a money-hungry thug, so we can all appreciate deals now more than ever.
New years mean you've got some resolutions to get going on. Whether that's finally finishing your neglected project car, organizing your garage/home-away-from-home, fixing a leaky pipe, or get into work working for the first time, it's time to put the fork down and get to work. The only problem is that the holidays beat the snot out of you and took all of the lunch money you could have used to propel yourself to those goals. Well, you've stumbled into the realm of The Drive's deals page and we just might have found the sales you need now more than ever.
Let's get you going on your New Year's resolutions.
Maybe your goal is to get moving on that winter project? Sure, it might be another couple of months until the sun returns but 74 days (who says we're counting?) is a lot shorter than it sounds. What you can get sooner is if you head over to eBay, you can scoop up a certified refurbished Makita Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless Combo Kit that features the drill and impact you need to blast through whatever stands in your way for just $144.99. And yes, the batteries and charger are included.
As much as we all love working on cars, it's easy to get burnt out after wrestling one rusty bolt and want to try your hand at something else. Woodworking seems to be a very popular hobby for many gearheads to take a crack at when that happens, this is especially true for managing editor Jonathon Klein who built himself a kitchen table and two desks. But in order to go full Ron Swanson, you need the right tools for the job, and while chisels and handsaws are great, what you want are some power tools and it just so happens that Amazon is letting the BOSCH 1617EVS 2.25 HP Electronic Fixed-Base Router fly for just $129.99.
Not everyone needs to work, though. Some of you just need to give your inventory a refresh. No problem as you moto nuts can rejoice as RevZilla is bringing the new year in right. The Hangover Clearance Sale is packed with killer deals on jackets, helmets, covers, and pretty much anything else you'll need on two wheels. And don't worry, nobody is going to poke fun at you car folks who pick out some sweet boots to make themselves feel a little tougher.
All right, that's about as much of your time that I'm going to take up. These are just a fraction of the deals we uncovered, though. Take a look at the list below for even more sales you can take advantage of:
Automotive
Link your Advance Auto Parts Speed Perks and Shell Fuel Rewards to Earn 25¢/gal Discount on Your Next Fill Up
Husky 20 ft. Vehicle Recovery Strap-59924 - The Home Depot for $8.97 at Home Depot
Rexing V1P Max Real 4K UHD Dual-Channel Front and Rear Wi-Fi Dash Camera Black V1P-MAX-BBY for $189.99 at Best Buy
RevZilla Holiday Hangover Clearance Sale
MotoSport.com Warehouse Clearance Sale + Free Shipping on Any Order with Code
Tools / Home Improvement
Hyper Tough 4 Piece Locking Pliers for $10.00 at Walmart
Digital Caliper, MOOCK 0-6 inches Caliper Measuring Tool, Electronic Digital Micrometer Vernier Caliper Digital Calipers with Stainless Steel, IP54 Waterproof, Inch Millimeter Fractions Conversion for $12.99 at Amazon [Promo Code BY6D6PRP]
BOSCH 1617EVS 2.25 HP Electronic Fixed-Base Router for $129.99 at Amazon
Makita Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless Combo Kit CX200RB-R Certified Refurbished for $144.99 at eBay
Sporting Goods / Outdoors
Ozark Trail Unisex 90L Packable All-Weather Duffel Bag for Travel, Stadium Blue for $19.96 at Walmart
Ozark Trail 90 ltr Backpacking Backpack, Green for $19.96 at Walmart
Ozark Trail Steel Folding Hammock Chair with Padded Seat, Adult for $39.88 at Walmart
Kizer Vanguard Begleiter - Folding Knife for $49.99 at Bladehq
Cold Steel Black Talon II Folding Knife with Tri-Ad Lock and Pocket Clip, Serrated, 4.0" for $85.11 at Amazon
Fitness / Health
Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Mountain Bike, 26in MTB, Black for $398.00 at Walmart
Hyper Bicycles E-Ride Electric Pedal Assist Woman's Cruiser Bike, 26" Wheels, Turquoise for $398.00 at Walmart
Bowflex 5.1S Adjustable & Stowable Bench for $249.00 at Amazon
GYMB Long Resistance Bands for $14.39 at Amazon [Promo Code 10H1K6LR]
Save Up to 23% Cellucor Energy Drinks and Powders at Amazon
Up to 30% off Plant-based nutrition from Garden of Life and more at Amazon
Televisions / Streaming Devices
VIZIO 75-Inch P-Series Premium 4K UHD Quantum Color LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, 4K 120Hz Gaming, Variable Refresh Rate, P75Q9-J01 for $1499.77 at Amazon
Tech
PNY 64GB Duo Link USB 3.1 Type-C OTG Flash Drive for Android Devices and Computers External Mobile Storage P-FD64GOTGSLTC-GE for $12.99 at Best Buy
Lexar JumpDrive TwistTurn2 256GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive, Black (LJDTT2-256ABNABK)for $23.99 at Amazon
Wearable Tech / Personal Audio
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular, 45mm Graphite Stainless Steel Case with Abyss Blue Sport Band - Regular for $629.00 at Amazon
LG TONE Free FN5W - Wireless Charging True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Meridian Sound, Noise Reduction with a close fit, Dual Microphone for Work/Home Office, iPhone and Android Compatible, Black for $71.99 at Amazon
-
RELATEDSave Big on Lego Speed Champions Deals from Amazon and WalmartNow's the time to get all your Lego Speed Champion sets as they're on sale!READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave Up to $400 on DeWalt 10-Piece Combo Kits at Amazon and more Unmissable DealsFind everything and more you need in The Drive's Daily Deals post!READ NOW
-
RELATEDSave Up to 42 Percent on DeWalt Tools From Amazon and More Unmissable DealsFind everything and more you need in The Drive's Daily Deals post.READ NOW