Get Moving With Savings on Makita Power Tools From eBay and More

New years mean you've got some resolutions to get going on. Whether that's finally finishing your neglected project car, organizing your garage/home-away-from-home, fixing a leaky pipe, or get into work working for the first time, it's time to put the fork down and get to work. The only problem is that the holidays beat the snot out of you and took all of the lunch money you could have used to propel yourself to those goals. Well, you've stumbled into the realm of The Drive's deals page and we just might have found the sales you need now more than ever. Let's get you going on your New Year's resolutions.

Maybe your goal is to get moving on that winter project? Sure, it might be another couple of months until the sun returns but 74 days (who says we're counting?) is a lot shorter than it sounds. What you can get sooner is if you head over to eBay, you can scoop up a certified refurbished Makita Sub-Compact Brushless Cordless Combo Kit that features the drill and impact you need to blast through whatever stands in your way for just $144.99. And yes, the batteries and charger are included.

Amazon BOSCH 1617EVS 2.25 HP Electronic Fixed-Base Router

As much as we all love working on cars, it's easy to get burnt out after wrestling one rusty bolt and want to try your hand at something else. Woodworking seems to be a very popular hobby for many gearheads to take a crack at when that happens, this is especially true for managing editor Jonathon Klein who built himself a kitchen table and two desks. But in order to go full Ron Swanson, you need the right tools for the job, and while chisels and handsaws are great, what you want are some power tools and it just so happens that Amazon is letting the BOSCH 1617EVS 2.25 HP Electronic Fixed-Base Router fly for just $129.99.