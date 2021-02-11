Despite it likely being the childhood dream job of more than a few of you reading this right now, car design is not an easy job. It's not just a matter of dreaming up cool-looking rides, putting them to paper, and handing 'em to the engineers with a note that says, "Figure it out." Designs must adhere to pre-set budgets, production-line limitations, and safety regulations. It all kind of leads to an entire market of mainstream vehicles that look mostly pretty similar, but sometimes, designers are able to get creative and slip some honest-to-goodness artistry and visual interest in the four-wheeled machines that they've been tasked to form.

With that in mind, we have a question to ask you all: What's the greatest car design detail you've ever seen?