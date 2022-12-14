This Low-Mileage Toyota Mega Cruiser Is a Military Surplus Steal at $55,000

If you love Toyota off-roaders but the Land Cruiser is too normie for you, this low-mileage Toyota Mega Cruiser could be just what you need.

As per the Facebook Marketplace listing, the Mega Cruiser is up for sale in Hudson, New Hampshire. If you're unfamiliar with the vehicle, it's a heavy-duty, four-wheel-drive that Toyota built primarily for military applications. If you're thinking JDM Humvee, you're in the ballpark. Just 3,000 units were produced from 1995 to 2001, with the vast majority going to the Japan Self Defence Forces, police, and fire departments. Just 133 examples were originally sold directly to civilian customers.

Facebook Marketplace

The Mega Cruiser features a gigantic 4.1-liter turbodiesel inline-four, good for 153 horsepower and 282 lb-ft of torque. It is paired with a four-speed automatic which sends the drive to all four wheels via a two-speed transfer case. Built for hardcore off-road duty, it also has front, center, and rear differential locks, as well as a four-wheel steering system. Other features include exhaust brakes and portal axles that help provide higher ground clearance.

This particular example boasts just 16,000 miles on the clock. It's reported to be in "very good condition" with a clean history. (The listing confusingly states the vehicle's year of manufacture as both 1996 and 1997, however.) Like the vast majority of production, this one was built in right-hand drive. There's no word from the seller as to whether the usual canopy cover for the rear is available. This is typically fitted when using the Mega Cruiser as a troop carrier. It's designed to seat up to 14 people in the rear tray.

Facebook Marketplace

The truck looks resplendent in military green paint. It's so good that it may have been freshly applied. Inside, the condition is a little rougher. Surface rust is apparent on the floor and several dash brackets. The engine bay is in similar condition and doesn't look as fresh and clean as you might expect, given the low mileage. The wheels also look tired and could benefit from a coat of paint.

Curiously, the seller lists fuel mileage for the truck, which is odd given the EPA certainly hasn't published Mega Cruiser figures. The seller claims 12 mpg city, 14 mpg highway, and 13 mpg combined. It's not clear how they determined those figures, so take them with a hefty grain of salt.

Regardless, if you're looking for a unique and highly capable off-roader, it's hard to go past the Mega Cruiser. It's got a military-grade engine, huge ground clearance, and a drivetrain built to slog through muddy battlefields. If you simply have to have it, securing this example will set you back $55,000. It's not the cheapest one we've ever seen, but Mega Cruisers don't exactly come up for sale every day.