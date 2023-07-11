Get the Mess Under Control With These Prime Day Deals on Wet/Dry Vacs
It’s about time to let that old one die in peace.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
That dusty, old shop vac is down for the count. It's served you well, though. Over the years, it's sucked up more than its fair share of grime, goop, and all kinds of unmentionables. However, all good things must come to an end. And with Prime Day upon us, you can send that old one into retirement while saving big on a much-needed upgrade.
- Craftsman 9-Gallon 4.25-Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac (Save $33)
- Craftsman 20-Gallon 6.5-Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac (Save $37)
- Craftsman 4-Gallon 5.0 Peak HP Wet/Dry Vac (Save $35)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 18V Packout 2.5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum (Save $28)
- DeWalt 6-gallon Poly Wet/Dry Vac (Save $27)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Vacuum Wet/Dry Tool Only (Save $47)
- DeWalt 20V MAX Hand Wet/Dry Vacuum (Save $50)
- Vacmaster 3-Peak HP 5-Gallon Shop Vacuum (Save $10)
- Sun Joe 8-Gallon 1200-Watt 6.5 Peak HP Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum (Save $14)
- Workpro Wet/Dry Vacuum 2.5 Gallon 3 Peak Horsepower (Save $12)
