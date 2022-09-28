The War Zone
The Drive

Get Prepped for Winter Projects With Gear From Northern Tool

How are you set for a bench grinder or a vise? It’s time to set up your home shop for success.

byHank O'Hop| PUBLISHED Sep 28, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Get Prepped for Winter Projects With Gear From Northern Tool
Share
Hank O'Hop
Hank O'HopView hank o'hop's Articles

hankohop

The cooler wrenching season is nearly upon us. Unless you want that project to take all winter long, ruining your chances of taking it for a test drive as soon as spring returns, you'd better set up your garage now. I took a look around and found some great sales on home shop equipment that’ll take your workflow to the next level. 

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More from The Garage