Get Prepped for Winter Projects With Gear From Northern Tool
How are you set for a bench grinder or a vise? It’s time to set up your home shop for success.
The cooler wrenching season is nearly upon us. Unless you want that project to take all winter long, ruining your chances of taking it for a test drive as soon as spring returns, you'd better set up your garage now. I took a look around and found some great sales on home shop equipment that’ll take your workflow to the next level.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Ironton Three-Tier Welding Cart for $59.99 at Northern Tool
- Strongway 12-Ton Hydraulic Shop Press for $149.99 at Northern Tool
- Strongway 20-Ton Hydraulic Shop Press with Gauge for $412.49 at Northern Tool
- Strongway Hydraulic Engine Hoist for $329.99 at Northern Tool
- BelAire Electric Air Compressor for $1,399.99 at Northern Tool
- Strongway 1,500-Pound Hydraulic Motorcycle Lift for $129.99 at Northern Tool
- Mr. Heater Big Maxx Natural Gas Garage Heater for $399.99 at Northern Tool
- Olympia Tools Bench Vise for $77.65 at Amazon
- DeWalt Bench Grinder for $150.65 at Amazon
- Hobart Handler 125 Mig Welder for $413.99 at Amazon
- WorkPro 60-Inch Adjustable Workbench for $319.99 at Amazon
- Big Red Torin Hydraulic Low Profile 1.5-Ton Floor Jack for $140.79 at Amazon
- Everbilt Plastic Pegboard for $7.98 when buying eight or more at Home Depot
- Ridgid 16-Gallon Wet/Dry Shop Vacuum for $119 at Home Depot
- ProHT Six-Outlet Metal Power Strip for $16.99 at Home Depot
