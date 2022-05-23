The War Zone
The Drive

Smith & Wesson Is Having an Excellent Memorial Day Sale on Knives

It’s time you treat yourself to a new EDC.

by
Jonathon Klein
May 23, 2022 4:14 PM
Deals
Three Smith & Wesson knives arranged in a row.
Smith & Wesson
Share
Jonathon Klein
Jonathon KleinView jonathon klein's Articles

jonathon_klein

jonathon_klein

Most of us associate Smith & Wesson with the brand's firearms, but I'm first reminded of its affordable and reliable knives. I've owned a number of Smith & Wesson knives, and they've proven to be effective workhorses. They're not as nice as my Benchmade knives, but they're also not as expensive. I've removed screws with them, pried up boards, trimmed zip-ties, and performed many other nasty tasks that would make Smith & Wesson's engineers cringe.

Most important thing to know right now is that Smith & Wesson is having a killer sale on almost all of its knives. The M&P, which comes with a glass breaker and seatbelt cutter (here's why that's crucial), is my favorite. My wife carries one. And then there's Extreme Ops, which I have given to my brother, father, father-in-law, and brother-in-law. Both of those knives are $10 off.

There are many to choose from, including multiple styles and colorways to match your personal taste. And shipping is free. Check them out.

And let us know which knife you swear by in the comments below.

The Garage