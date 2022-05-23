Smith & Wesson Is Having an Excellent Memorial Day Sale on Knives

Most of us associate Smith & Wesson with the brand's firearms, but I'm first reminded of its affordable and reliable knives. I've owned a number of Smith & Wesson knives, and they've proven to be effective workhorses. They're not as nice as my Benchmade knives, but they're also not as expensive. I've removed screws with them, pried up boards, trimmed zip-ties, and performed many other nasty tasks that would make Smith & Wesson's engineers cringe.

Most important thing to know right now is that Smith & Wesson is having a killer sale on almost all of its knives. The M&P, which comes with a glass breaker and seatbelt cutter (here's why that's crucial), is my favorite. My wife carries one. And then there's Extreme Ops, which I have given to my brother, father, father-in-law, and brother-in-law. Both of those knives are $10 off.

There are many to choose from, including multiple styles and colorways to match your personal taste. And shipping is free. Check them out.