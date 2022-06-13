Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Father’s Day Sales Will Lure You Into the Wilderness
If your father likes to go off-roading or just relax at a campsite, you’ll find a gift for him here.
I’m no mountain man, nor is my father. We’re not a very outdoorsy family. But one of our fondest shared memories is the weekend we spent learning how to fly fish. Breathtaking landscapes, fresh air, peace and quiet, and time spent in nature were all the ingredients needed to make an unforgettable trip.
Father’s Day is next Sunday, and it’s not too late to pick up something for him and make some new memories. Bass Pro and Cabela’s sales are in full swing, brimming with offers for your next outdoor experience.
The whole family can benefit from these sales on your next adventure, such as a Garmin 64sx Handheld GPS. If you want to pick up something that’s just for him, check out this Ascend 2.0 Rain Jacket. These products are just a taste of what’s on offer, so if you’re looking for something different, keep scrolling for the rest of my top picks.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.
- Ascend Zion Hardtail Mountain Bike ($50 off)
- Garmin 64sx Handheld GPS ($120 off)
- Smith's Pocket Pal Multifunction Knife Sharpener ($8 off)
- Bass Pro Shops Eclipse Director Chair With Side Table ($20 off)
- Cabela's Coldsnap Latch Cooler ($70 off)
- Cabela's Getaway 40-Degree Rectangle Sleeping Bag ($30 off)
- White River Natural-Stain Foldable Round Side Table ($13 off)
- Cabela's CX Pro HD Spotting Scope ($300 off)
- Ascend 2.0 Rain Jacket ($23 off)
- Igloo Laguna 48 Cooler ($15 off)
- Lifetime High-Performance 65-Quart Cooler ($60 off)
MORE TO READ
Related
Save $200 on an Arai Helmet and Stand out on Your Next Ride
Whether you ride on dirt, asphalt, or a mixture of both, you’ll find a hot new lid worthy of your collection.
Related
Don’t Miss out on Amazon’s Awesome Casio G-Shock Sale
Give your look a little utility with these Casio G-Shock deals.
Related