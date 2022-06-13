Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s Father’s Day Sales Will Lure You Into the Wilderness

I’m no mountain man, nor is my father. We’re not a very outdoorsy family. But one of our fondest shared memories is the weekend we spent learning how to fly fish. Breathtaking landscapes, fresh air, peace and quiet, and time spent in nature were all the ingredients needed to make an unforgettable trip.

Father’s Day is next Sunday, and it’s not too late to pick up something for him and make some new memories. Bass Pro and Cabela’s sales are in full swing, brimming with offers for your next outdoor experience.

The whole family can benefit from these sales on your next adventure, such as a Garmin 64sx Handheld GPS. If you want to pick up something that’s just for him, check out this Ascend 2.0 Rain Jacket. These products are just a taste of what’s on offer, so if you’re looking for something different, keep scrolling for the rest of my top picks.