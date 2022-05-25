Need a Lift? Northern Tool Has You Covered With a Huge Sale for Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is coming in hot, and more sale events are popping up all around us. This can be dangerous. If you let impulse drive your decisions, you'll be broke by June. I'm here to help you stay on track.

There will be plenty of work to do once the holiday weekend passes, so this is a great time to pick up the tools you'll need for those tasks. Northern Tool is running killer sales all week. If you're looking for something fun and useful, the team found a deal on a thermal imaging camera that'll make you feel like Predator while you make progress on your project car.

Some folks just want to enjoy some much-needed moto therapy over the holiday. RevZilla and J&P Cycles are on top of that with sales on all kinds of gear and accessories for Memorial Day. Before you click away, be sure to check out our list for more ways to save over the holiday.