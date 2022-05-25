Need a Lift? Northern Tool Has You Covered With a Huge Sale for Memorial Day
Save $350 on a Kent electric bike or pick up a gas-powered pressure washer just in time for the holiday weekend.
Memorial Day weekend is coming in hot, and more sale events are popping up all around us. This can be dangerous. If you let impulse drive your decisions, you'll be broke by June. I'm here to help you stay on track.
There will be plenty of work to do once the holiday weekend passes, so this is a great time to pick up the tools you'll need for those tasks. Northern Tool is running killer sales all week. If you're looking for something fun and useful, the team found a deal on a thermal imaging camera that'll make you feel like Predator while you make progress on your project car.
Some folks just want to enjoy some much-needed moto therapy over the holiday. RevZilla and J&P Cycles are on top of that with sales on all kinds of gear and accessories for Memorial Day. Before you click away, be sure to check out our list for more ways to save over the holiday.
- Kent 20-Inch Torpedo Electric Bicycle for $148 at Walmart ($350 off)
- Schumacher Battery Charger and Maintainer for $49.30 at Amazon
- Stanley Portable Power Station and Air Compressor for $87.20 at Amazon
- J&P Cycles aftermarket motorcycle parts Memorial Day sale
- Munchkin Brica Magnetic Stretch-to-Fit Sun Shade for $26.92 at Amazon
- Silvel Six-Inch Dual-Action Polisher for $43.99 at Amazon (Promo code ZTNG6C4J)
- NorthernTool.com Memorial Day sale
- Save up to 50 percent at RevZilla’s Memorial Day sale
- Sedici Sistema II Parlare Bluetooth Helmet for $319.99 at RevZilla
- Free Sena Bluetooth unit with helmet purchase at RevZilla
- Double Tough Mini Tire Inflator for $19.99 at RevZilla
- Trackside Motorcycle Carrier for $174.99 at RevZilla
- Seek Shot Thermal Imaging Camera for $411.80 at Amazon (Save $88)
- Generac Gas-Powered Pressure Washer for $299 at eBay ($139 off)
- Master Lock Magnum Heavy-Duty Outdoor Padlock for $14.98 at Amazon
- Milwaukee Fastback Folding Utility Knife for $14.97 at Home Depot
- Irwin Fiberglass Claw Hammer for $9.99 at Amazon
- Forloh hunting and fishing clothing Memorial Day sale
- Gerber Gear Ultimate Knife for $26.94 at Amazon
- Gerber Gear Drop-Point Fixed Hunting Knife for $25.79 at Amazon
- Ka-Bar Wrench Knife for $29.99 at SMKW
- MacSports MacRocker Outdoor Foldable Rocking Chair for $48 at Amazon