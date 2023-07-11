Of Course You Can Save Tons on Amazon’s Denali Brand This Prime Day
It’s hard to find a better bang for your buck.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
It's not often that you find affordable tools worth their salt. Most of the time, it's all cheaply made junk that folds as soon as it makes contact with any kind of steel. Amazon's Denali brand seems to be a little better than most in its price range and is certainly worth checking out. And with Prime Day deals coming in hot, you might as well make today the day.
Hand Tools/Accessories
- Denali 142-Piece Mechanics Tool Kit and Socket Set (Save $9)
- Denali Heavy Duty 11-Key SAE Hex Key Set with Folding Allen Wrench (Save $2)
- Denali 170-Piece All-Purpose Tool Kit and Socket Set (Save $17)
- Denali 10-Inch Locking Pliers with Wire Cutter and Curved Jaw (Save $3)
- Denali 13-Piece Drill and Tap Set (Save $5)
- Denali 6-Inch 70-Degree Bent Long Nose Pliers (Save $3)
- Denali 20 Pockets Lighted Roller Tool Bag (Save $40)
- Denali Lighted Tool Bag (Save $23)
Power Tools
- Denali by SKIL 20V Drill Driver Kit (Save $28)
- Denali by SKIL 20V 4.0Ah Lithium Battery (Save $16)
- Denali by SKIL 20V 6-1/2 Inch Cordless Circular Saw Kit (Save $33)
- Denali by SKIL 4V Cordless Pivoting Screwdriver with 10-Piece Bit Set (Save $6)
- Denali by SKIL 20V Cordless Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit (Save $24)
- Denali by SKIL 20V Cordless Jig Saw Kit (Save $28)
- Denali by SKIL 20V Cordless Impact Driver Kit (Save $24)
- Denali by SKIL 20V Cordless Sander Kit (Save $17)
