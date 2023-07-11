Revamp Your Load Out With Prime Day Mechanic’s Tool Set Deals
Get wrenchin’.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Yeah. You're due for a new mechanic's tool set. The one you bought last year is already missing sockets and bits, and the ratchet is more than ready for an exchange. Don't beat yourself up over it, though. Abusing tools is something we're all guilty of. Besides, Prime Day has all the best names on Amazon running stupid-good deals on mechanic's tool sets.
- Gearwrench 239-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (Save $37)
- SATA 212-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (Save $119)
- Craftsman 57-Piece Mixed Mechanics Tool Set (Save $22)
- Craftsman 308-Piece Mixed Mechanics Tool Set (Save $110)
- Craftsman 230-Piece Mechanic Tool Set (Save $110)
- Craftsman 262-Piece Mechanic Tool Set (Save $50)
- Powerbuilt 200-Piece Mechanic’s Tool Set (Save $103)
- Dewalt Black Chrome 184-piece Mechanics Tool Set ($28 off)
- Dewalt SAE and Metric, 1/2, 1/4, 3/8 Drive Sizes, 192-Piece Set ($213 off)
- Dewalt 1/4" & 3/8" & 1/2" Drive, SAE/Metric, 205-piece Set ($141 off)
- Dewalt Mechanics Tools Kit and Socket Set, 1/4" & 3/8" Drive, SAE, 108-Piece ($73 off)
- Husky Mechanics Tool Set 230-Piece ($20 off)
- Milwaukee 1/4"-3/8” Ratchet Socket Set w/PACKOUT Case 106-piece ($69 off)
More Prime Day Deals From The Drive
- Save a butt-load of cash on these awesome welders
- Here are the best of the best Prime Day deals
- Even helmets are on sale this Prime Day
- Save big on Legos today
- RC cars make a great gift to yourself
- Generators are here to save your bacon when the lights go out
- The best mechanic set deals we've found this Prime Day
- Prime Day's Insta360 deals are truly awesome
- TVs are deeply discounted today, so pick one up
- Find the fuzz with these Prime Day radar detector deals
- Alexa is even on sale
- These wet/dry vacs will save you time, money, and headaches
- Don't get lost with Garmin's righteous GPS sale
- You know you need a QuickJack
- Save big with these motor oil deals before your next oil change
- Casio's awesome G-Shocks have incredibly steep discounts
- Let us help you save on a dope 12V cooler this Prime Day
- There's no beating these tonneau cover deals
- Jackery's Prime Day deals will give you all the power you'll ever need
- You definitely need a lift for your garage
- Citizen's awesome Prime Day watch deals are incredible right now
- Amazon's Denali brand tools are all on sale with steep discounts
- Even Amazon's X-Pro dirt bikes are on sale today
- Get a killer smoker deal with Traeger and more
- Snag yourself an awesome DJI drone too
- These are the top Prime Day deals on DeWalt power tools
- Here are the best Garmin watch deals Prime Day has to offer
- Milwaukee’s Prime Day deals are here, and you don’t want to miss them
- Now’s the time to upgrade to a new Seiko watch with these killer Prime Day deals
- These killer Prime Day deals make it hard not to switch to Ryobi Power Tools
- NOCO’s Prime Day deals are sure to keep you up and running
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.