Treat Your Truck With These Amazon Prime Day Tonneau Cover Deals
What’s more versatile than a normal pickup? One with dry, lockable storage.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
There's no denying how handy pickup trucks can be. They're capable of carrying around a lot more than your average sedan, especially when you're talking about big items that won't fit inside the cab. It's all well and good until you need to store something discreetly, of course, or keep your cargo out of the weather. That's where a tonneau cover comes in.
- RetraxPRO MX Retractable Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($240 off)
- BAK BAKFlip MX4 Hard Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($140 off)
- Gator ETX Soft Tri-Fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($50 off)
- Tonno Pro Tonno Fold, Soft Folding Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($26 off)
- Lund Genesis Elite Roll Up Soft Roll Up Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($40 off)
- LEER ROLLITUP Tonneau Cover ($30 off)
- MaxMate Soft Tri-fold Truck Bed Tonneau Cover ($10 off)
- DNA Motoring Soft Vinyl Roll-Up Tonneau Cover ($18 off)
- Syneticusa Retractable Tonneau Cover (10% off coupon)
- Tiptop Soft Tri-Fold Tonneau Cover (17% off coupon)
More Prime Day Deals From The Drive
- These wet/dry vacs will save you time, money, and headaches
- Don't get lost with Garmin's righteous GPS sale
- You know you need a QuickJack
- Save big with these motor oil deals before your next oil change
- Casio's awesome G-Shocks have incredibly steep discounts
- Let us help you save on a dope 12V cooler this Prime Day
- There's no beating these tonneau cover deals
- Jackery's Prime Day deals will give you all the power you'll ever need
- You definitely need a lift for your garage
- Citizen's awesome Prime Day watch deals are incredible right now
- Amazon's Denali brand tools are all on sale with steep discounts
- Even Amazon's X-Pro dirt bikes are on sale today
- Get a killer smoker deal with Traeger and more
- Snag yourself an awesome DJI drone too
- These are the top Prime Day deals on DeWalt power tools
- Here are the best Garmin watch deals Prime Day has to offer
- Milwaukee’s Prime Day deals are here, and you don’t want to miss them
- Now’s the time to upgrade to a new Seiko watch with these killer Prime Day deals
- These killer Prime Day deals make it hard not to switch to Ryobi Power Tools
- NOCO’s Prime Day deals are sure to keep you up and running
Subscribe to Drive Deals. Discounts on car parts, tools, accessories, and much more delivered straight to your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.