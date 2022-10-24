Keep Dead Leaves Out of Your Truck Bed With These Discounted Tonneau Covers
Roll up and roll out with these tonneau covers!
Sweeping the leaves and snow out of the bed of your pickup is only the beginning of the reasons why new truck owners invest in tonneau covers. More than anything, they're good for keeping the contents of your bed secure without having to invest in a costly bed cap. That's why we've compiled a list of discounted options for a variety of trucks, as everyone's trucks are as different as their needs.
Chevrolet/GMC
- 2019-2022 Silverado/Sierra tri-fold tonneau cover, 69-inch bed (31% off)
- 2015-2022 Colorado/Canyon tri-fold tonneau cover, 74-inch bed (34% off)
- 2015-2022 Colorado/Canyon tri-fold tonneau cover, 62-inch bed (26% off)
- 2015-2019 Silverado/Sierra roll-up tonneau cover, 78-inch bed (31% off)
- 2014-2018 Silverado/Sierra tri-fold tonneau cover, 69-inch bed (17% off)
- 2007-2013 Silverado/Sierra tri-fold tonneau cover, 78-inch bed (32% off)
- 1988-2006 Silverado/Sierra/C-series/K-series tri-fold tonneau cover, 78-inch bed (27% off)
Ford
Dodge/Ram
Toyota, Nissan, Honda
