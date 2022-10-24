The War Zone
The Drive

Keep Dead Leaves Out of Your Truck Bed With These Discounted Tonneau Covers

Roll up and roll out with these tonneau covers!

byJames Gilboy| PUBLISHED Oct 24, 2022 11:00 AM
DealsThe Garage
Keep Dead Leaves Out of Your Truck Bed With These Discounted Tonneau Covers
Amazon
Share
James Gilboy
James GilboyView james gilboy's Articles

_JamesGilboy

jamesgilboy

Sweeping the leaves and snow out of the bed of your pickup is only the beginning of the reasons why new truck owners invest in tonneau covers. More than anything, they're good for keeping the contents of your bed secure without having to invest in a costly bed cap. That's why we've compiled a list of discounted options for a variety of trucks, as everyone's trucks are as different as their needs.

Chevrolet/GMC

Ford

Dodge/Ram

Toyota, Nissan, Honda

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more.

More From The Drive