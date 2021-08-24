Badass Moto’s Motorcycle Cover Will Keep The Rain Away
Can a motorcycle cover really be badass?
You can't argue with logic. If you want to keep your stuff nice, you have to protect it from the elements. It's easy to go to extremes with this line of thought, especially when it comes to a prized possession: my motorcycle, for instance. You can easily spend hundreds of dollars on a custom-fitted motorcycle cover or negative air-pressure capsule to keep your bike looking mint, or you can invest nothing and repurpose an old flat sheet to keep some of the dust off your ride. Somewhere in the middle, there's an intelligent choice.
The Badass Moto Ultimate Motorcycle Cover seems to occupy the middle ground. It is reasonably priced — $89.86 on Amazon at the time of writing — compared to the sea of $20 to $40 offerings and expensive $200-and-up stuff, reasonably built, reasonably designed, and has a reasonable array of clever features. See? It’s reasonable.
Available in four sizes (small, medium, large, and extra-large), the Badass Moto cover can be ordered to fit bikes from a 400cc starter to a full-dress tourer. Advertised as waterproof, breathable, heavy-duty, and UV resistant, it comes only in black. Henry Ford would approve.
And while Badass Moto, established in 2014, designs motorcycle, ATV, and Jeep accessories, the company boasts about products "designed by real American bikers" and tested "with immense attention to detail." We knew we had to test the company’s reasonable offering.
We shall see.
Unboxing and Initial Impression of the Badass Cover
The Badass Moto cover came in a soft bag, 10 in H X 14 in W X 3 in D, with fabric carrying handles. The bag zips open and is a light poly canvas with one side that’s clear plastic. The carrying case feels about as durable as a reusable shopping bag and will probably wear well enough if it is confined to its intended use: storing the Badass Gear cover when it's not on the bike.
Inside the bag, I found a glossy paper product sheet, a single 8.5-by-11-inch printed instruction sheet, and thanks from Badass, a glossy postcard offering a full year of product replacement insurance for free if I activate via a QR code within 21 days of purchase. There was also a second glossy card offering a free T-shirt in exchange for a video testimonial extolling the virtues of my purchase. I have not taken advantage of either of these offers.
The Badass Gear cover was neatly folded and secured by a two-foot black ribbon, tied with a bow.
Using the Badass Cover
Good: A quality motorcycle cover for a fair price.
Bad: With only four sizes available, a precise fit is an accident.
- Check Latest Price
Here at The Drive, we always put products to work in the garage in the review process. I requested and received a large Badass Moto cover to test with my 2000 BMW R1200 GS Adventure motorcycle, which wears a stock windshield, panniers, and a top case.
Before unfurling the Badass Cover, I read the instruction sheet. The instructions, as you might imagine, were few. Perhaps most important, Badass advises: "Caution: Always allow your motorcycle to cool before installing the cover." The cover does have heat-resistant liners at the back, but a hot engine or exhaust could still easily damage it.
Under Installation, I found out the cover has a tag on the bottom hem labeling the front, and there’s a Badass logo on it as well. Additionally, there are two reinforced grommets and a strap and buckle. The grommets are for a locking cable (not included) and an alarm (also not included), and the strap runs under the bike to secure the cover. The instructions told me to start my installation from the front and work toward the back, taking care to avoid snags.
Further instructions covered cleaning — use a soft brush, don’t use soap or wash in the machine, air dry only. And instructions for storage — stuff into the storage bag, allow to dry entirely before prolonged storage.
Nothing left but to put the cover on the bike and see what happens next. Sometimes these reviews are just that exciting.
I located the "front" tag and worked the cover over my bike, smoothing along the way. Since I use my bike's center stand, the front wheel spins freely. That meant I couldn't secure the front of the cover under the curve of the wheel, as the instructions indicate. Instead, I tucked the elasticized edge under the front fender, which worked fine, although it did leave the front wheel exposed. I could have parked the bike on the ground and used the side stand, but I prefer to elevate the wheels to avoid flat spots. (You never know how long you'll leave your bike parked.) The large-sized cover fit my bike well with a little bit of slack. I reached beneath the engine and buckled and snugged the strap. If you were expecting extreme weather, you could get a little tighter fit with a bungee cord through the two grommets or by wrapping the whole cover in a web of cords. As I’m not insane, I didn’t bother with either of those options.
I park my motorcycle inside my enclosed garage, and I like to keep it covered to keep the dust off and minimize the chance of accidental scratches. It's not a show bike by any means. It's got some patina, but I want to keep it as nice as I can between rides. The Badass Moto cover did a good job of keeping the dust off, and the ripstop polyester fabric is thick enough to deflect minor bumps and bruises. There’s no padding, so your bike will still be vulnerable to swinging car doors and dents from thrown wrenches.
I also tested the Badass Moto cover in the elements, parking the bike in my driveway with the cover secured — as described above — overnight before the meteorologist predicted a thunderstorm. We got a big gully washer with high winds and several inches of heavy rain. With clear skies the next day, I wiped the remaining moisture off the Badass Moto cover and carefully removed the cover from back to front. To my relief, the bike was dry everywhere that counts. The bottom of the engine case and the wheels were wet, as the cover did not protect them from water that splashed up underneath. But overall, the cover did its job.
What's Good About the Badass Cover
The Badass Cover is well constructed with taped and reinforced seams, a fully elasticized hem, sturdy grommets, and a good strap. Thick but lightweight fabric feels like it will hold up for several seasons of use and proved waterproof and dustproof during our service. Intelligent features, such as a label for the front, a pocket for an alarm, a soft windshield liner, and a heat-resistant liner for the exhaust, make good sense. Installation and removal were a snap, and stuffing the cover back into its storage bag was no more complicated than folding up a fitted bed sheet — har, har, har.
Pricing for the Badass Moto cover is competitive, not cheap nor expensive, and it comes with a three-year warranty against defects in materials and workmanship.
What's Bad About the Badass Cover
Though Badass Moto says the cover was designed by American bikers, the product itself is made in China. That's not a flaw with the cover, but it's a bit deceptive, and I don't like it. I'll step off my soapbox now.
While I appreciated the soft liner for my windshield and the heat liner for my exhaust, both cover elements could have been more robust for my taste. I rarely have the patience after a ride to let my bike cool down before throwing a cover over it, so I'd like the cover to do a better job of protecting me from myself.
The storage bag, while adequate, is a little flimsy and will never last the three years of warranty coverage the cover carries.
And I don't mind a slightly off-color company name like Badass Moto, especially in the motorcycle world. But I can imagine some circumstances where the logo on the cover might be inappropriate, such as an elementary school teacher who rides to work. A logo delete would be a good option.
Our Verdict on the Badass Cover
A low price means nothing if the product doesn't perform as advertised. The Badass Moto cover outperforms its price, with healthy build quality, good fit, and function. I recommend it.
FAQs About the Badass Cover
The Drive’s editors aren’t psychic, so to answer frequently asked questions, we scrolled through Google’s “People also ask” box for anything that may be lingering in your heads.
Q. Where is the Badass Moto cover made?
A. China.
Q. Is the Badass Moto cover for indoors or outdoors?
A. Both. The cover is water, wind, and UV resistant, which makes it appropriate for outdoor use. It is also dust resistant, an important factor for indoor use.
Q. Is the Badass Moto cover knife-proof?
A. No, but it is made of ripstop polyester material, so it will take a sharp knife and some genuine effort to cut through it. A motorcycle cover paired with a cable lock can be a good theft deterrent, indoors or out, but it will not prevent a determined thief or vandal from getting to your bike.
Our Gear Section
Let's Talk: Comment Below to Talk With The Drive's Editors
