Badass Moto’s Motorcycle Cover Will Keep The Rain Away

You can't argue with logic. If you want to keep your stuff nice, you have to protect it from the elements. It's easy to go to extremes with this line of thought, especially when it comes to a prized possession: my motorcycle, for instance. You can easily spend hundreds of dollars on a custom-fitted motorcycle cover or negative air-pressure capsule to keep your bike looking mint, or you can invest nothing and repurpose an old flat sheet to keep some of the dust off your ride. Somewhere in the middle, there's an intelligent choice. The Badass Moto Ultimate Motorcycle Cover seems to occupy the middle ground. It is reasonably priced — $89.86 on Amazon at the time of writing — compared to the sea of $20 to $40 offerings and expensive $200-and-up stuff, reasonably built, reasonably designed, and has a reasonable array of clever features. See? It’s reasonable.

Available in four sizes (small, medium, large, and extra-large), the Badass Moto cover can be ordered to fit bikes from a 400cc starter to a full-dress tourer. Advertised as waterproof, breathable, heavy-duty, and UV resistant, it comes only in black. Henry Ford would approve. And while Badass Moto, established in 2014, designs motorcycle, ATV, and Jeep accessories, the company boasts about products "designed by real American bikers" and tested "with immense attention to detail." We knew we had to test the company’s reasonable offering. We shall see.

Jason Fogelson Badass' case.