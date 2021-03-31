2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup: Here’s Our Best Look Yet

America is the land of the pickup—just ask Detroit's "Big Three" how well the Ford F-Series, Chevy Silverado, and Ram trucks are selling despite the pandemic. It comes as no surprise when other companies want a piece of the proverbial pickup truck pie, and Hyundai looks to be the next to enter the fray. It won't be in the form of a brutish full-sizer, though; it'll have a unibody like the Honda Ridgeline, supposedly with crossover architecture underneath.

On Wednesday, Hyundai reignited the public's interest in its project by unveiling a number of updated sketches that show off the 2022 Santa Cruz pickup ahead of its April 15 debut.